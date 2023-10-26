You should all know how to delete iPhone messages if only to save yourself from the embarrassment of auto-correct. Too many times has that useful tool burned us at Pocket Tactics, and we’re sure it likes to make a fool out of all of you, too, from time to time. Well, we’re here to tell you how you can remove them before prying eyes can see.

While you’re here, why not learn some other tips and tricks with our how to delete albums on iPhone, how to delete contacts on iPhone, how to delete iPhone cookies, and how to delete wallpaper on iPhone. Or, if you fall on the other side of the iPhone vs Android debate, we can tell you how to capture a screenshot on Android.

Anyway, onto how to delete iPhone messages.

How do I delete iPhone messages?

Sometimes we receive messages that we simply don’t want to look at, be it a painful reminder from someone you used to know, spam from god knows who, or an embarrassing message you typed yourself. Whatever the case, we’re here to tell you how to delete iPhone messages. You need to:

Open the messages app

Press and hold on a message bubble

Tap more from the menu that pops up

Select the message you want to delete

Tap the trash can button

If you’d rather delete an entire conversation, simply:

Open the messages app

In the conversation list, swipe left on the chat you want to delete

Tap the trash can button

Or, to delete multiple conversations:

Open the messages app

Tap edit in the top left corner

Select all conversations you want to delete

Tap delete in the button right corner

How do I unsend iPhone messages?

Look, we’ve all been there. We all send messages to the wrong people sometimes, and would prefer the unintended recipient doesn’t see it. Or, god forbid, you unleash some rage and anger in the form of a text and click the send button without thinking. Then, a few seconds later, you realize you probably shouldn’t have done that. Either way, we can tell you how to unsend iPhone messages so whoever you send them to doesn’t get the chance to open them. However, you need to act fast to do this:

Go to the message you want to delete

Press and hold down until a list of options pops up

Select undo send

If you do this within ten seconds of sending the message, the recipient won’t see it (though if they’re not on the latest software, this might not work).

On that note, you now know how to delete iPhone messages. If you happen to be in the market for a new cell phone, check out our various buying guides. We can help you find the best OnePlus ones, best Samsung phones, best Google Pixel phones, and the best Sony phones.