Jujutsu Kaizen codes October 2023

Roblox Jujutsu Kaizen codes are the perfect way to get some extra spins so you can have all the powers you need to be a powerful sorcerer.

Jujutsu Kaizen codes - an in-game screenshot showing a character in a forest
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 26, 2023: We checked for new Jujutsu Kaizen codes for our list

Ah, Jujutsu Kaizen codes, the perfect little gift to help a potential sorcerer rise up. In this Roblox experience, you can either become a jujutsu sorcerer or high grade curse, but it’s how you approach battles and what weapons and powers you use that determine what your build is. There also happens to be a story to follow and a mystery to unravel here. It’s truly spellbinding.

If this isn’t the game for you, maybe check out our Roblox game codes list to see what title you might want to play. If you do, you can grab freebies from our Haze Piece codes, Anime Adventures codes, Fire Force Online codes, Anime Force Simulator codes, Project Slayers codes, and Anime Fighting Simulator X codes guides.

Jujutsu Kaizen codes

Active codes:

  • 15KMEMBERS – ten spins
  • 10KLIKES – four spins
  • 10KMEMBERS – ten spins
  • 5000LIKES – five spins
  • 1000LIKES – three spins
  • RELEASE – three spins

Expired codes:

There are no expired Jujutsu Kaizen codes.

Jujutsu Kaizen codes - how to redeem codes

What are Jujutsu Kaizen codes?

Thanks to Jujutsu Kaizen codes, you can get a bunch of spins to help you get the powers you want. The developer, Jujutsu Games, tends to release new ones to coincide with milestones and events, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page for all of the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Jujutsu Kaizen codes?

To redeem Jujutsu Kaizen codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Jujutsu Kaizen
  • Go to settings
  • Tap on codes
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Jujutsu Kaizen codes. If you want even more blocky goodness, check out our picks for the best Roblox One Piece games.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.