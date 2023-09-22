King Legacy fruit tier list, types, prices, and more

King Legacy fruit, also known as devil fruits, play a very important role in the game. Whether you’re grinding up your levels or taking down other players in PVP, snacking on one of these juicy beauties gives you a serious edge over your competitors. So let’s take a look at all fruits, where they rank on a King Legacy fruit tier list, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about all King Legacy fruit.

What are King Legacy fruit?

King Legacy fruit are in-game consumables that you can eat in order to gain special abilities. The ability each fruit provides depends on their category. The three fruit categories are:

Paramecia – fruits that provide you with powers such as the ability to control gravity or stretch your limbs far distances

– fruits that provide you with powers such as the ability to control gravity or stretch your limbs far distances Zoan – fruits that transform you into an animal or beast

– fruits that transform you into an animal or beast Logia – fruits that make you invincible to basic sword swings

Fruits are super powerful and helpful items to have. However, keep in mind that, when you eat a devil fruit, you can’t swim or use other forms of transportation, such as flying, boats, or ice paths, until the fruit’s effect duration ends.

Fruits also come in four different rarities, with common being the easiest for you to obtain and legendary being the most difficult to come across. As a rule, the higher the rarity, the better the fruit’s effect. The rarities are:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Epic

Legendary

How do I get King Legacy fruit?

You can buy King Legacy fruit from the black market, find them through random world spawns while you’re out exploring, or you can roll them through the gacha system.

All King Legacy fruit

There are currently 37 fruits in the game – 16 Paramecia, ten Logia, and 11 Zoan. Here are all of the King Legacy fruit, their rarity, black market price, and descriptions.

King Legacy fruit Rarity and type Black market price Effect Spin (Guru Guru no Mi) Common/Paramecia $150k and one gem Fly by spinning your arms really, really fast Bomb (Bomu Bomu no Mi) Common/Paramecia $250k and one gem Create explosions from any part of your body. Has an awakening Wolf (Inu Inu no Mi) Common/Zoan $700k and one gem Allows you to turn into a wolf Giraffe (Ushi Ushi no Mi) Common/Zoan $700k and one gem Allows you to turn into a giraffe Leopard (Neko Neko no Mi) Common/Zoan $700k and one gem Allows you to turn into a leopard Human (Hito Hito no Mi) Common/Zoan $850k and one gem Allows you to turn into a human Spike (Toge Toge no Mi) Common/Paramecia $1.3mil and five gems Turn any part of your body into spikes Barrier (Bari Bari no Mi) Uncommon/Paramecia $1.35mil and one gem Summon green barriers, which you can use for both defence and offence Paw (Nikyu Nikyu no Mi) Uncommon/Paramecia $600k and one gem Gives you paws that can repel any physical force Love (Mero Mero no Mi) Uncommon/Paramecia $1.65mil and one gem Create projectiles to turn people into stone Smoke (Moku Moku no Mi) Uncommon/Logia $2.4mil and five gems Allows you to turn into and create smoke clouds String (Ito Ito no Mi) Uncommon/Paramecia $2.4mil and three gems Turn into a string human who can create and manipulate strings Shadow (Kage Kage no Mi) Uncommon/Paramecia $2mil and three gems Turn into a shadow human and manipulate the shadows Buddha (Hito Hito no Mi) Rare/Zoan $1.95mil and one gem Turn into a giant yellow Buddha Gum (Gomu Gomu no Mi) Rare/Paramecia $1.45mil and one gem Allows you to stretch like rubber Sand (Suna Suna no Mi) Rare/Logia $1.5mil and one gem Turn your body into sand Mammoth (Zou Zou no Mi) Rare/Zoan $3.7mil and seven gems Allows you to turn into a mammoth Spinosaurus (Ryu Ryu no Mi) Rare/Zoan $5mil and five gems Allows you to turn into a spinosaurus hybrid or a full spinosaurus at will Allosaurus (Ryu Ryu no Mi) Rare/Zoan $2.8mil and three gems Allows you to turn into an allosaurus Brachiosaurus (Ryu Ryu no Mi) Rare/Zoan $3mil and five gems Allows you to turn into a brachiosaurus Venom (Doku Doku no Mi) Rare/Paramecia $1.95mil and two gems Produce different kinds of lethal venom. Has an awakening Gravity (Zushi Zushi no Mi) Rare/Paramecia $2.8mil and three gems Turn into a gravity human that can create and control gravitational forces. Has an awakening Ope (Ope Ope no Mi) Rare/Paramecia $3.5mil and five gems Create a room where you have complete control of what’s in it. Has an awakening Darkness (Yami Yami no Mi) Rare/Logia $1.95mil and three gems Turn your body into pure darkness. Has an awakening Rumble (Goro Goro no Mi) Epic/Logia $2.25mil and three gems Turn into a lightning human Flame (Mera Mera no Mi) Epic/Logia $2.3mil and three gems Turn your body into fire Magma (Magu Magu no Mi) Epic/Logia $1.95mil and two gems Turn your body into magma Light (Pika Pika no Mi) Epic/Logia $2.4mil and three gems Turn your body into light Gas (Gasu Gasu no Mi) Epic/Logia $2.5mil and three gems Allows you to create, control, and transform parts of your body into gas. Also allows you to fly Ice (Hie Hie no Mi) Epic/Logia $1.2mil and one gem Allows you to create, control, and transform into ice Snow (Yuki Yuki no Mi) Epic/Logia $2.7mil and five gems Turn your body into snow Quake (Gura Gura no Mi) Epic/Paramecia $3.6mil and three gems Allows you to create tremors or ‘quakes’ Magnet (Jiki Jiki no Mi) Epic/Paramecia $5.5mil and 15 gems Allows you to generate magnetic fields that can either attract or repel metallic objects Spirit/Soul (Soru Soru no Mi) Epic/Paramecia $4.5mil and 15 gems Allows you to interact with and manipulate human souls Phoenix (Tori Tori no Mi) Legendary/Zoan $4.5mil and ten gems Allows you to transform into a phoenix Dough (Mochi Mochi no Mi) Legendary/Paramecia $5.7mil and ten gems Turn your body into sticky mochi Dragon (Uo Uo no Mi) Legendary/Zoan $6.5mil and ten gems Allows you to transform into a dragon

King Legacy fruit tier list

Below, we’ve ranked all of the best King Legacy fruit based on their overall performance. Awakened variants are also taken into account in this tier list. Of course, these are just guidelines, so feel free to snack on the fruits you like the most!

Tier King Legacy fruit SS Dough, Dark, Dragon, Gravity, Light, Magma, Venom S Gum, Love, Quake, Snow, Spirit, String A Flame, Gas, Ice, Mammoth, Phoenix, Rumble, Spinosaurus, Spirit B Allosaurus, Bomb, Brachiosaurus, Ope, Sand, Shadow, Smoke C Barrier, Buddha, Giraffe, Human, Leopard, Paw, Spin, Wolf

