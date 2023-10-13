Last Ultima codes

Last Ultima codes are a great way to give yourself an edge in this mobile fantasy RPG, as you can grab all sorts of useful rewards.

Last Ultima codes key art showing heroes walking forward
October 13, 2023: We checked for new Last Ultima codes for our list

Adventures are hard, and that’s why you should think about using these Last Ultima codes if you want to get ahead in this cruel virtual world. You’re on a journey to save the land from an evil dragon. To do so, you need to recruit characters, assemble a team, and make them battle-hardened.

Last Ultima codes

Active codes:

  • BVKJEUXWG
  • LU991133
  • JGEG9FWMA
  • LU999
  • LU999666

Expired codes:

There are no expired Last Ultima codes.

What are Last Ultima codes?

Thanks to the developer, Neocraft, Last Ultima offers you various in-game goodies to make your adventure a bit easier. New ones tend to pop up as new events arise, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

Last Ultima codes key art showing characters posing

How do I redeem Last Ultima codes?

To redeem Last Ultima codes, you need to:

  • Load up Last Ultima
  • Go to the bonus section
  • Tap redeem code
  • Enter your code
  • Redeem it
  • Enjoy your freebie!

And with that, you know all of the current Last Ultima codes. If you want something entirely different to play, take a look at our list of the best horror games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

