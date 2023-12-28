Launch Into Space Simulator codes December 2023

If Earth is a bit boring for you, then grab these Launch Into Space Simulator codes and fly through the cosmos with pets by your side. Hop into a slingshot, and launch yourself into space, past the moon, past planets, and get the highest score you can while earning cash and gems.

Here are all the new Launch Into Space Simulator codes:

2500likes – 500 gems (new!)

– 500 gems (new!) 250likeswoo – 100 gems (new!)

– 100 gems (new!) update1 – 1,000 gems (new!)

How do I redeem Launch Into Space Simulator codes?

In order to get the rewards in this Roblox game, follow these steps:

Open up Launch Into Space Simulator in Roblox

Open the shop menu

Hit the ‘X’ logo icon at the bottom

Paste or type in a code one at a time and hit redeem

There you go – plenty of gems, cash, and more!

What are Launch Into Space Simulator codes?

These codes come from the game’s developer, Yacti, who posts them on Twitter. The codes celebrate milestones such as likes, visitors, and even updates to the game. You can keep an eye on our page right here to get all the gems available.

