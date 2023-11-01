Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio release date speculation

Let’s take a look at Honkai Star Rail’s Dr. Ratio, a character coming to the game in the future who, despite the name, does not appear to be a healer.

Honkai Star Rail’s Dr. Ratio – yes, that’s really his name – is now a confirmed character with his drip marketing revealed to the world. He’s a follower of the Hunt path and is an Imaginary-using five-star unit, coming in a future update. I’m too old to make a ratio-based joke here, but I feel like his hand making an L-shape in his splash art is on purpose.

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Dr. Ratio?

Described as ‘candid and self-centered’ Dr. Ratio seems like an interesting guy. He’s a member of the Intelligentsia Guild, which collects and trades knowledge across the universe. In the Guild, there are different schools, though Hoyoverse hasn’t revealed which Dr. Ratio belongs to just yet.

Boasting unparalleled intelligence, Dr. Ratio has one cause in mind – to rid the universe of a terrible disease: ignorance. Not gonna lie, he seems a little full of himself, but hopefully, his kit will redeem his questionable personality.

Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio release date speculation

Following on from Honkai’s previous release schedule of drip marketing and banners, it appears that Hoyoverse will release Dr. Ratio in version 1.6. Whether he’s first half or second half we don’t quite know yet, but he should release in the same update as Honkai Star Rail’s Xueyi and Honkai Star Rail’s Ruan Mei.

What do we know about Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio’s build?

Would you look at that – Dr. Ratio is yet another tall, male, Imaginary, five-star character. We can now have a full team of them! Anyway, he follows the path of the Hunt, which means he deals in single target damage akin to Honkai Star Rail’s Yanqing and Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng.

Who are Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio’s voice actors?

Dr. Ratio’s English voice is Jordan Paul Haro, known for his work in other games like Ancestors Legacy and Minecraft. Meanwhile, his Japanese voice is Shunsuke Takeuchi, who provides voices in Street Fighter 6 and Vinland Saga, among other titles.

