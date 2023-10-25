Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan build, light cones, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan is a striking general of the Xianhou Alliance, and a five-star lightning character who treads the path of the Erudition. Don’t let his handsome face and bemused smile fool you, for it belies the brilliant mind of a tactical warrior, who will do anything to ensure a stable future for his home. With the heart of a lion and the power of the Lightning Lord behind him, HSR Jing Yuan makes a formidable addition to your team. So let’s take a look at his best build, eidolons, light cones, and more.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan build?

Jing Yuan is a five-star lightning character who treads the path of Erudition, meaning he excels at dealing multi-target damage. He’s a very powerful DPS with great crowd control and utility, and the addition of his powerful friend, the Lightning Lord, he can even deal some nasty follow-up attacks between his turns.

Jing Yuan shines the brightest in multi-target situations where he’s facing large groups of enemies and benefits from a strong buffer that can boost his already high damage even further. We recommend building him with plenty of attack and crit rate/damage, which you should aim to keep at a 1:2 ratio as in Genshin Impact. We also recommend boosting his lightning damage as much as possible, and a bit of energy regeneration couldn’t hurt, too.

What’s the best light cone for Jing Yuan?

Jing Yuan’s five-star light cone set, Before Dawn, is tailored to his kit. It amplifies his follow-up attacks, while also boosting both his ultimate damage and crit damage, making it an extremely powerful choice.

If you’re looking for a good alternate, be sure to equip him with a light cone that also aligns with the path of the Erudition in order to activate its skill. We recommend Geniuses’ Repose as the best four-star option, especially at S5, as it boosts both his attack and his crit. Alternatively, the Birth of the Self as a great placeholder as it also boosts his follow-up attacks, and Data Bank or Sagacity as decent three-star options if you’re waiting for something better to come along.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Before Dawn Increases energy restoration based on Jing Yuan’s crit rate, up to a max of 12%. After using a skill, increases Jing Yuan’s crit rate by 16% for one turn Gacha Geniuses’ Repose Increases the Jing Yuan’s attack by 16%. When he defeats an enemy, his crit damage increases by 24% for three turns Gacha The Birth of the Self Increases the damage of Jing Yuan’s follow-up attacks by 24%. If the current target enemy’s health drops below 50%, Jing Yuan’s follow-up attack damage increases by an extra 16% Gacha Data Bank Increases the wearer’s ultimate damage by 28% Gacha Sagacity When the wearer uses their ultimate, their attack increases by 24% for two turns Gacha

What are the best relics for Jing Yuan?

You can equip Jing Yuan with six relics in total – four from one of the standard sets, and two from the Simulated Universe sets. In terms of standard sets, Band of Sizzling Thunder is a great option for boosting his lightning damage. Alternatively, you can mix two pieces of Band of Sizzling Thunder with either two pieces of Messenger Traversing Hackerspace to boost both his lightning damage and speed, or two pieces of Musketeer of Wild Wheat for the attack boost.

As for planar ornaments, we recommend Intert Salsotto for its crit rate, ultimate damage, and follow-up attack boost. Alternatively, you can use Space Sealing Station for the healthy attack boost.

Relic Effect How to obtain Band of Sizzling Thunder Two equipped: increases lightning damage by 10%

Four equipped: increases the wearer’s attack by 25% for one turn after they use their skill Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn in Jarilo-VI’s Great Mine Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Two equipped: increases speed by 6%

Four equipped: when the wearer uses their ultimate on an ally, speed increases for all allies by 12% for one turn. This effect doesn’t stack Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 10%

Four equipped: increases the wearer’s speed by 6% and their basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Intert Salsotto Two equipped: increases the wearer’s crit rate by 8%. When the wearer’s current crit rate reaches 50% or higher, their ultimate and follow-up attack damage increases by 15% World 6 of the Simulated Universe Space Sealing Station Two equipped: increases the wearer’s attack by 12%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, their attack increases by a further 12% World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Artifact stat recommendations

When picking artifacts for Jing Yuan, we recommend prioritizing the following stats.

Main stats

Feet: attack%

attack% Neck: lightning damage bonus

lightning damage bonus Article: crit rate, crit damage, or attack%

Sub-stats

Crit rate/damage

Lightning damage bonus

Attack%

Energy regeneration

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan’s abilities?

Here are all of Jing Yuan’s attacks, passives, and his technique. His skill is a very important part of his kit, so you should try to use your other teammates to save up enough skill points so you can use it often enough to keep Lightning Lord’s attack count as close to max as possible.

His ultimate is also extremely powerful, both dealing AoE lightning damage and powering up Lightning Lord, so feel free to use it as often as possible – especially if you manage to buff him up with his allies before he uses it.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Glistening Light Jing Yuan deals lightning damage equal to 50% of his attack to a target enemy Skill: Rifting Zenith Deal 50% of Jing Yuan’s attack as lightning damage to all enemies, also increases Lightning Lord’s attack count by one for the next turn (up to ten attacks) Ultimate: Lightbringer Deal 120% of Jing Yuan’s attack as lightning damage to all enemies and increases Lightning-Lord’s hits by three for the next turn

Talent:

Skill Effect Prana Extirpated Summon Lightning-Lord at the start of battle. Lightning-Lord has 60 base speed and an attack count of three. Its attacks deal 33% of Jing Yuan’s attack as lightning damage to a random enemy, and 25% of the damage dealt to the enemy as lightning damage to adjacent targets. Every time Lightning-Lord’s attack count increases by one (including enhanced attacks), Lightning-Lord’s speed increases by ten. After the action ends, Lightning Lord’s speed and attack account return to their original values. When Jing Yuan falls, the Lightning Lord disappears. When Jing Yuan is unable to take action, Lightning Lord is also unable to take action

Technique:

Skill Effect Spirit Invocation (enhance) After using this technique at the start of the next battle, it increases Lightning-Lord’s attack count in the first turn by three

Traces:

Trace Effect Battalia Crush If the Lightning Lord’s attack count is greater than or equal to six in the next turn, its crit damage increases by 25% for the next turn Savant Providence Jing Yuan immediately regenerates 15 energy at the beginning of the battle War Marshal After Jing Yuan uses his skill, his crit rate increases by 10% for two turns

What are Jing Yuan’s eidolons?

Honkai Star Rail eidolons, like Genshin Impact’s constellations, are bonuses you gain from getting more than one copy of a character. Here are all the eidolons you can unlock from getting duplicates of Jing Yuan.

Eidolon Effect E1: Slash, Seas Split When Lightning-Lord attacks, the damage multiplier on enemies adjacent to the target increases by 25% E2: Swing, Skies Squashed After Lightning-Lord’s action, damage caused by Jing Yuan’s basic attack, skill, and ultimate increases by 20% for two turns E3: Strike, Suns Subdued Increases the level of Jing Yuan’s ultimate by two, to a maximum of level 15. Also increases the level of his basic attack by one, to a maximum of level ten E4: Spin, Stars Sieged For each hit Lightning-Lord performs, Jing Yuan regenerates two energy E5: Stride, Spoils Seized Increases the level of Jing Yuan’s skill by two, to a maximum of level 15. Also increases the level of his talent by two, to a maximum of level ten E6: Sweep, Souls Slain Lightning-Lord’s attack counts make target enemies vulnerable. Vulnerable targets receive 12% more damage until the end of Lightning Lord’s current turn. Stacks up to three times

What are Jing Yuan’s ascension materials?

You can level Jing Yuan all the way up to 80 but, in addition to the EXP logs, you also need a set of materials to ascend him at certain intervals. Here are all of the materials you need to fully ascend him to max level.

You can get the immortal scionettes, aeroblossoms, and lumintwigs from mara-struck enemies in Xianzhou Luofu, from the Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe or assignments, or you can purchase them from the embers exchange. The shape shifter’s lightning staff materials come from the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Stargazer Navalia.

Required level Credits Ascension materials 20 4k Five immortal scionette 30 8k Ten immortal scionette 40 16k Six immortal aeroblossom and three shape shifter’s lightning staff 50 40k Nine immortal aeroblossom and seven shape shifter’s lightning staff 60 80k Six immortal lumintwig and 20 shape shifter’s lightning staff 70 160k Nine immortal lumintwig and 35 shape shifter’s lightning staff

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan?

Honkai Star Rail’s Jing Yuan leads the Cloud Knights of the Xianzhou Luofu as one of the six generals of the Xianzhou Alliance. He was once a fearsome warrior who ravaged the battlefields, but is now concerned with the state of Luofu, and its plans for the future. In battle, he summons a powerful being called Lightning Lord.

We don’t know who his English voice actor is yet, but Jing Yuan’s Japanese voice actor is Ono Daisuke, who you may recognize as the voice of Jotaro Kujo from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, or Erwin from Attack on Titan.

