Genshin Impact Zhongli best build, weapon, and artifacts

Everyone loves Genshin Impact’s Zhongli, and it’s not hard to see why. The mortal form of Morax resides in Liyue and works as a consultant at the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. He’s the former geo archon, wielding a polearm as a five-star unit. He applies the strongest shield in the game with almost no competition but can be a devastating damage dealer, too.

What’s the best Zhongli build?

Zhongli is the strongest shielder in the game by a long shot. Even newcomers like Genshin Impact’s Baizhu can’t really keep up. His best role is as a shielder in your teams, but you can get some hefty damage out of him as a burst sub-DPS. That meteor is no joke. Upon hit, it petrifies enemies and deals a huge single blast of damage in a sizeable AoE. His normal and charged attack combos are also capable of packing quite a punch in the right situations.

In terms of team composition, Zhongli plays incredibly well with glass cannons like Genshin Impact’s Xiao or Genshin Impact’s Hu Tao. He slots easily into mono-geo comps, as his pillars resonate with other geo constructs (like Albedo’s flower or the Traveler’s meteor), furthering the damage they can deal.

The geo application of his stone stele doesn’t interfere with most elemental interactions and can create shields with the crystallize reaction to keep other party members safer for longer in co-op. He’s essentially a shield vending machine.

What are Zhongli’s best weapons?

Which weapon you choose for Zhongli depends on which role you’d like to use him in. As a geo sub-DPS, Zhongli’s best weapon is Staff of Homa, followed by the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear, though Deathmatch is a solid choice too, due to its high crit rate. As a burst sub-DPS, Staff of Homa is still top of the pile, but the replacement changes to Skyward Spine – which is probably your best bet if you’re a F2P player. Zhongli’s signature weapon, Vortex Vanquisher, is of course a great option given its 100% attack increase when he is protected by a shield.

Look, I know what you’re thinking – why is there a three-star on the table? The Black Tassel is the best three-star weapon for Zhongli and a really good option for those who aren’t blessed with five-star polearms. It adds a good chunk of HP, which goes toward Zhongli’s shield duration.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Staff of Homa (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit rate

Skill: Increases HP by 20%, and provides an attack bonus based on 0.8% of Zhongli’s max HP. When Zhongli’s HP is less than 50%, the attack bonus is increased by an additional 1% of the max HP Weapon banner (alongside Hu Tao) Black Tassel (three-star) Bonus effect: Increases HP

Skill: Increases damage against slimes by 40% All banners Skyward Spine (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases energy recharge

Skill: Increases crit rate by 8% and normal attack speed by 12%. Additionally, normal and charged attack hits on enemies have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of attack as damage in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every two seconds Standard banner Vortex Vanquisher (five-star) Bonus effect: Increases attack

Skill: Increases Zhongli’s shield strength by 20%. Hitting an enemy increases his attack by 4%, and while protected by a shield, this is increased by a further 100% Weapon banner (alongside Zhongli) Deathmatch (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases crit rate

Skill: If there are at least two enemies nearby, Zhongli’s attack is increased by 16%. If there are less than two enemies nearby, his attack is increased by 24% Battle pass reward Rightful Reward (four-star) Bonus effect: Increases HP

Skill: When Zhongli heals, he restores eight energy. This triggers once every ten seconds and can occur even when he is not on the field Forged

What are Zhongli’s best artifacts?

For Zhongli, you want to stack up a lot of HP in order to get his shield as strong as possible, but energy recharge and crit stats are very fitting, too. The Archaic Petra set is a great choice for Zhongli, as it counters his main flaw of not generating many elemental shards.

However, Noblesse Oblige is also great for increasing your elemental burst damage (big tasty meteors go boom!), and Tenacity of the Millelith buffs Zhongli’s shield, not only through its set bonus but also by increasing his HP.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Archaic Petra Two equipped: Increases geo damage

Four equipped: When Zhongli obtains an elemental shard created through a crystallize reaction, all party members gain a 35% damage bonus for the element created. Lasts for ten seconds Domain of Guyun Tenacity of the Millelith Two equipped: Increases HP

Four equipped: When an elemental skill hits an opponent, the attack of all nearby party members is increased by 20%, and shield strength is increased by 30% for three seconds. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds, even when Zhongli is not on the field Ridge Watch domain Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: Increases elemental burst damage

Four equipped: Using Zhongli’s elemental burst increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12 seconds. This cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain Vourukasha’s Glow Two equipped: Increases HP

Four equipped: Elemental skill and elemental burst damage increase by 10%. After Zhongli takes damage, the damage bonus is increased by 80% for five seconds. This effect increase can have five stacks. These effects can be triggered even when Zhongli is not on the field Molten Iron Fortress domain Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: Increases energy recharge

Four equipped: Increases Zhongli’s elemental burst damage by 25% of his total energy recharge. You can get a maximum of 75% bonus damage Momiji-dyed Court domain

Artifact stat recommendations

When picking artifacts for Zhongli, you should prioritize these stats:

Main stats:

Sands: HP, energy recharge

Goblet: HP, geo damage bonus

Circlet: HP, crit rate, crit damage

Sub-stats:

HP/%

Energy recharge

Crit damage/rate

To find out more about how artifacts work, check out our Genshin Impact artifacts guide.

What are Zhongli’s abilities?

Zhongli, as a shielder, is used mainly for his elemental skill. Simply hold it, and bam – a Stone Stele appears and you’re safe and sound in Genshin’s strongest shield. His elemental burst is a force to be reckoned with as it can pack a huge punch, too.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Rain of Stone Normal: Perform up to six spear strikes.

Charged: Zhongli consumes a set amount of stamina and lunges forward, damaging enemies along his path.

Plunging: Plunge from mid-air to strike the ground, dealing AoE when he lands. Elemental skill: Dominus Lapidis Press: Zhongli commands the earth to solidify into a Stone Stele which deals AoE geo damage. You can climb the Stone Stele and use it to block attacks or plunge from.

Hold: Zhongli expels geo-energy to create a Stone Stele and a jade shield. The shield’s absorption scales on Zhongli’s max HP, and absorbs 150% of all elemental and physical damage. Characters protected by the jade shield decrease the elemental and physical resistance of opponents by 20%. Elemental burst: Planet Befall Zhongli calls a meteor that falls from the sky, causing massive AoE geo damage. This can petrify enemies for a few seconds.

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Resonant Waves (unlocked at ascension one) When your Jade Shield takes damage you become fortified. Dominance of Earth (unlocked at ascension four) Normal, charged, and plunging attack damage increases by 1.39% of max HP. Stone Stele, resonance, and hold damage increases by 1.9% of max HP. Planet Befall deals additional damage equal to 33% of Zhongli’s max HP. Arcanum of Crystal (unlocked automatically) Receive 15% of the ores back when crafting Polearm weapons.

What are Zhongli’s constellations?

Unlocking new constellations improves how a character performs in battle. You level up Zhongli’s constellations by using the Stella Fortuna you obtain when receiving a duplicate Zhongli while making a wish, if you’re lucky like that.

Constellation Effect C1: Rock, the Backbone of Earth Increases the number of Stone Steles created by Dominus Lapidis that may exist at the same time to two C2: Stone, the Cradle of Jade Planet Befall gives nearby characters a Jade Shield C3: Jade, Shimmering through Darkness Increases the level of Dominus Lapidis by three C4: Topaz, Unbreakable and Fearless Increases Planet Befall’s AoE by 20% and the duration of petrification by two seconds C5: Lazuli, Herald of the Order Increase the level of Planet Befall by three C6: Chrysos, Bounty of Dominator When the Jade Shield takes damage, 40% of it is converted to HP. A single instance of regeneration cannot exceed 8% of Zhongli’s max HP

What are Zhongli’s ascension materials?

If you want Zhongli to reach his full potential, you need to ascend him fully to boost the amount of geo damage he does and his shield’s strength. Geo Hypostasis drop basalt pillars in the Guyun Stone Forest, along with prithiva topaz pieces. You can mine cor lapis in Liyue’s mountain regions, or you can buy it from Changsun in Liyue Harbor. Slimes, obviously, drop slime pieces.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20,000 One prithiva topaz sliver, three cor lapis, and three slime condensate 40 40,000 Three privitha topaz fragments, two basalt pillars, ten cor lapis, and 15 slime condensate 50 60,000 Six privitha topaz fragments, four basalt pillars, 20 cor lapis, and 12 slime secretions 60 80,000 Three privitha topaz chunks, eight basalt pillars, 30 cor lapis, and 12 slime concentrate 70 100,000 Six privitha topaz chunks, 12 basalt pillars, 45 cor lapis, and 12 slime concentrate 80 120,000 Six privitha topaz gemstones, 20 basalt pillars, 60 cor lapis, and 24 slime concentrate

What are Zhongli’s talent materials?

Here’s what you need to grab in order to get one of Zhongli’s talents to level ten. The tusk of Monoceros Caeli is a drop from Tartaglia’s weekly boss fight, and the gold books come from the Taishan Mansion domain.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12,500 Six slime condensate and three teachings of gold Three 17,500 Three slime secretions and two guides to gold Four 25,000 Four slime secretions and four guides to gold Five 30,000 Six slime secretions and six guides to gold Six 37,500 Nine slime secretions and nine guides to gold Seven 120,000 Four slime concentrate, four philosophies of gold, and one tusk of Monoceros Caeli Eight 260,000 Six slime concentrate, six philosophies of gold, and one tusk of Monoceros Caeli Nine 450,000 Nine slime concentrate, 12 philosophies of gold, and two tusks of Monoceros Caeli Ten 700,000 12 slime concentrate, 16 philosophies of gold, two tusks of Monoceros Caeli, and one crown of insight

What are the best Zhongli team comps?

Do you need a shield? Take Zhongli. Due to geo’s lack of reactions with other elements, he won’t mess up any rotations for reactions, so your hyperblooms and superconducts are fine.

There are some specific teams we can recommend, though – aside from being a shielder, his ‘best’ team is mono geo for the resonance buffs, and shielding Xiao, Hu Tao, or Neuvillette from danger.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Zhongli Albedo Itto Gorou Zhongli Xiao Faruzan Flexible healer slot Zhongli Hu Tao Yelan Xingqiu Zhongli Neuvillette Fischl Kazuha

