Lovebrush Chronicles codes – are there any?

Find out if there are any Lovebrush Chronicles codes to redeem in the romantic story-based game, and what in-game items codes may give.

Lovebrush Chronicles

If you wish to sketch some handsome men, then take a look at our Lovebrush Chronicles codes guide to find out if there are any, find out what rewards you may receive, and learn how to redeem them in-game.

Are there any Lovebrush Chronicles codes?

There are currently no active Lovebrush Chronicles codes, check back later!

How to redeem Lovebrush Chronicles codes in the mobile game

How do I redeem Lovebrush Chronicles codes?

Redeeming Lovebrush Chronicles codes is easy, just follow these steps:

  • Open up Lovebrush Chronicles
  • In your personal menu, hit the settings icon in the top left of the screen
  • Then hit ‘Redeem Code’ with a present-shaped icon
  • Type or paste in a code one at a time and hit confirm

There you go, free stuff in Lovebrush Chronicles.

What are Lovebrush Chronicles codes?

While we don’t have any available codes just yet, we speculate that any coming from developer NetEase Games will provide in-game currency to spend on pulling new characters or buying items in the store. Some XP items may also be a potential gift.

