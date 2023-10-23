Lovebrush Chronicles codes – are there any?

If you wish to sketch some handsome men, then take a look at our Lovebrush Chronicles codes guide to find out if there are any, find out what rewards you may receive, and learn how to redeem them in-game.

Are there any Lovebrush Chronicles codes?

There are currently no active Lovebrush Chronicles codes, check back later!

How do I redeem Lovebrush Chronicles codes?

Redeeming Lovebrush Chronicles codes is easy, just follow these steps:

Open up Lovebrush Chronicles

In your personal menu, hit the settings icon in the top left of the screen

Then hit ‘Redeem Code’ with a present-shaped icon

Type or paste in a code one at a time and hit confirm

There you go, free stuff in Lovebrush Chronicles.

What are Lovebrush Chronicles codes?

While we don’t have any available codes just yet, we speculate that any coming from developer NetEase Games will provide in-game currency to spend on pulling new characters or buying items in the store. Some XP items may also be a potential gift.

