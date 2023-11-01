Meta Lock codes November 2023

This list of all the new Meta Lock codes is here to offer you a heap of in-game cash, helping you progress faster in this epic, Blue Lock-inspired Roblox game. We update this guide regularly, so if you want to score a goal and kick the competition to the curb, be sure to check back here from time to time.

Here are all the new Meta Lock codes:

BachiraRework – 500 cash

– 500 cash code_vollstandig – 500 cash

– 500 cash fayreon_dev – 500 cash

– 500 cash RoadTo2M – 500 cash

– 500 cash plscode – 500 cash

– 500 cash HALLOWEEN – 500 cash

– 500 cash KAITO – 5k cash

How do I redeem my Meta Lock codes?

Redeeming your Meta Lock codes is simple. Just follow these easy steps.

Launch Meta Lock in Roblox

From the main menu, go to locker, then build

Hit the blue button at the bottom of the screen

Type or paste your code into the textbox

Hit enter

Enjoy your rewards!

Expired Meta Lock codes:

UPDATE

WILDCARD

What are Meta Lock codes?

Meta Lock codes are freebies given out by the developer, @Reydmundo, to help you in the game. New codes generally drop when the game hits a certain milestone, such as a fresh update or a specific number of likes. So, if you want to snap up all those freebies, bookmark this page, and be sure to sign up to the Meta Lock Discord.

