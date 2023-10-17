Anime Ball codes October 2023

Roblox Anime Ball codes are perfect if you want to get some extra yen, so you can get all of the weapons and abilities to beat your favorite anime characters.

Anime Ball codes screenshot showing an avatar stood in front of the arena
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

A massive ball of energy is hurtling at you, what do you do? That’s right, you use Anime Ball codes to buy a big sword to smack it with. In this Roblox experience, you get to join your favorite characters from anime such as One Piece, Naruto, Demon Slayer, and Dragon Ball Z, all while doing what you can to unlock recognizable swords and abilities. You might even be able to grab Excalibur and Future Trunks’ sword.

What’s that? You want even more Roblox anime games? Well, if that’s the case, check out our Roblox game codes page. It can direct you to articles such as our Haze Piece codes, Anime Adventures codes, A One Piece Game codes, and Fruit Battlegrounds codes lists. Better still, if you need a break from anime, you can find other content such as Blade Ball codes, Elemental Dungeons codes, Sakura Stand codes, and Da Hood codes.

Anime Ball codes

Active codes:

  • 2KLIKES – rewards (new!)
  • THISISANIMEBALL – rewards
  • SECRETCODE – 200 yen
  • RELEASE – 200 yen

Anime Ball codes redemption screen

What are Anime Ball codes?

Thanks to the developer, Ewber, Anime Ball codes offer a different way to get yen, which you can then spend on abilities and weapons in-game. New ones tend to pop up alongside milestones, events, and holidays. If you want to be the first to know when fresh freebies are available, make sure you bookmark this page. Oh, and don’t forget to join the Ewber Roblox group, you can net yourself 1k yen for Anime Ball if you do.

How do I redeem Anime Ball codes?

Redeeming Anime ball codes is simple, you just have to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Fire up Anime Ball
  • Tap the codes button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

Now that you know all of the current Anime Ball codes, you might want to see what other freebies you can grab with our Genshin Impact codes, Coin Master free spins, and Dead by Daylight codes guides.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.