Anime Ball codes October 2023

A massive ball of energy is hurtling at you, what do you do? That’s right, you use Anime Ball codes to buy a big sword to smack it with. In this Roblox experience, you get to join your favorite characters from anime such as One Piece, Naruto, Demon Slayer, and Dragon Ball Z, all while doing what you can to unlock recognizable swords and abilities. You might even be able to grab Excalibur and Future Trunks’ sword.

Anime Ball codes

Active codes:

2KLIKES – rewards (new!)

– rewards (new!) THISISANIMEBALL – rewards

– rewards SECRETCODE – 200 yen

– 200 yen RELEASE – 200 yen

What are Anime Ball codes?

Thanks to the developer, Ewber, Anime Ball codes offer a different way to get yen, which you can then spend on abilities and weapons in-game. New ones tend to pop up alongside milestones, events, and holidays. If you want to be the first to know when fresh freebies are available, make sure you bookmark this page. Oh, and don’t forget to join the Ewber Roblox group, you can net yourself 1k yen for Anime Ball if you do.

How do I redeem Anime Ball codes?

Redeeming Anime ball codes is simple, you just have to:

Launch Roblox

Fire up Anime Ball

Tap the codes button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

