Our Metal Slug Awakening tier list is here to help you sort the MVPs from the filler characters and choose the best weapons to run and gun your way to victory.

Metal Slug Awakening tier list: Key art for the game featuring Marco, a blonde-haired traditionally masculine white male character running towards the screen holding a large gun as bullets fly by him and explosions go off in the background
Metal Slug Awakening is the latest mobile entry in the classic run-and-gun arcade game series and developer VNGGames is always adding new powerful weapons and characters. That’s why we made this Metal Slug Awakening tier list so you can keep up to date with the best loadouts for your team.

Let’s dive right into our Metal Slug Awakening tier list.

Metal Slug Awakening tier list: Character models of Marco, Fio, and Tarma outlined in white and pasted on a blurred background of the Metal Slug Awakening key art

Metal Slug Awakening character tier list

Tier Metal Slug Awakening character
S Eri, Eva Glenn, Lyla, Marco
A Fio, Scarlett, Tarma, Trevor Spacey
B Haran
C Nadia Cassel
D

Metal Slug Awakening tier list: A gold gun outlined in white and pasted on a blurred version of the Metal Slug Awakening key art

Metal Slug Awakening weapon tier list

Tier Metal Slug Awakening weapon
S Eclipse, Moltor, Sky Ripper
A Howler, Ragewing, Star Slayer
B Blade Saw Launcher, Ice Bound Deity
C Peace Slammer
D

