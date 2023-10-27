Metal Slug Awakening is the latest mobile entry in the classic run-and-gun arcade game series and developer VNGGames is always adding new powerful weapons and characters. That’s why we made this Metal Slug Awakening tier list so you can keep up to date with the best loadouts for your team.

Let’s dive right into our Metal Slug Awakening tier list.

Metal Slug Awakening character tier list

Tier Metal Slug Awakening character S Eri, Eva Glenn, Lyla, Marco A Fio, Scarlett, Tarma, Trevor Spacey B Haran C Nadia Cassel D –

Metal Slug Awakening weapon tier list

Tier Metal Slug Awakening weapon S Eclipse, Moltor, Sky Ripper A Howler, Ragewing, Star Slayer B Blade Saw Launcher, Ice Bound Deity C Peace Slammer D –

