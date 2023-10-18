There are a lot of characters in the Street Fighter franchise, many of which are present in the mobile game. So we just had to put together this Street Fighter: Duel tier list. Here, you can discover who’s more likely to lay the smackdown, and what combatants might run home to mommy. To ensure you get who you want, we even have a Street Fighter: Duel reroll guide.

Mind you, having the best possible characters is only half the battle, you need the in-game items to back you up

Anyway, let's duke it out with our Street Fighter: Duel tier list.

Street Fighter: Duel tier list

Rank Street Fighter: Duel character S Akuma, Athlete Chun Li, Beast Zangief, C. Viper, Chun Li, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Elena, Evil Ryu, Fashion Blanka, Gentleman Cody, Gore Magala Ken, Gouken, Guile, M. Bison, Oni, Rose, Sagat, Street Poison, Summer Yang A Abel, Balrog, Cammy, El Fuerte, Fashion Sakura, Gen, Guy, Juri, Red Lotus Fighting King Ken, Trendy Cammy, Vega, Zangief B Adon, Blanka, Combat Guile, Dante, Flame Chun Li, Ken, Mad Ryu, Makoto, Poison, Seth C Decapre, Deejay, Dudley, Fei Long, Mayor Cody, T-Hawk, Yang, Yun D Akaebo, Baldwin, Bethany, Carolyn, Charming Dudley, Cody, Dan, Gary, Hakan, Hodi, Hugo, Ibuki, Mech Seth, Patrick, Philip, Rolento, Ron, Rufus, Ryu, Sakura, Sanji

How do I do a Street Fighter: Duel reroll?

Performing a Street Fighter: Duel reroll is fairly easy, you just have to:

Sign in with a guest account

Open your server launch bag

If you get the character you want great, if not you need to: Tap the player icon Go to settings Hit select server Choose a new server

Rinse and repeat those steps until you get the character that you want

There you have it, our Street Fighter: Duel tier list and reroll guide.