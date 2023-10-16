Azur Lane tier list – every ultra and super rare ship ranked

Azur Lane is a side-scrolling shoot ‘em up for iOS and Android that has hundreds of ships of different rarities for you to obtain and use in battle. Creating a strong fleet to take to the seas can be a daunting task, so here we are to lend you a helping hand. Our Azur Lane tier list ranks the best ultra and super rare ships while also providing instructions on how to reroll if you receive some characters that you’re not happy with.

Now, without further ado, let’s get into our Azur Lane tier list.

Ultra and super rare Azur Lane tier list

Tier Azur Lane ship S Aquila, Azuma, Drake, Enterprise, Friedrich der Große, Gascogne, Helena (retrofit), Howe, Prinz Heinrich, Roon, Ryuuhou, San Diego (retrofit), Seattle, Shinano, Suzutsuki, U-47, U-96, Vittorio Veneto, Warspite (retrofit), Yukikaze A Akashi, Alabama, Allen M. Sumner, Amagi, Baltimore, Bismarck, Bremerton, Bunker Hill, Centaur, Duca Degli Abruzzi, Duke of York, Eldridge, Essex, Formidable, Graf Zeppelin, Honoka, I-168, I-19, Illustrious, Intrepid, Jean Bart, Jintsuu (retrofit), Kasumi (DOA), King George V, Kitakaze, Laffey (retrofit), Le Malin µ, Minato Aqua, Minneapolis, Monarch, Montpelier, Nagato, Neptune, Ning Hai (retrofit), Noshiro, Perseus, Prince of Wales, Richelieu, Saint Louis, Saratoga (retrofit), Sovetskaya Belorussiya, Swiftsure, Tashkent, Tosa, U-101, Washington, Z23 (retrofit), Z46, Zara B Albacore, Atago, Avrora, Cavalla, Chapayev, Dido, Elegant Kizuna AI, Georgia, Hood, I-13, Ibuki, Izumo, Javelin, Kaga, Kii, Kirov, Littorio, Marie Rose, Massachusetts, Misaki, Mogami (retrofit), Nicholas (retrofit), North Carolina, Peter Strasser, Pola, Shirakami Fubuki, South Dakota, Sovetskaya Rossiya, Takao, Tallinn, Tirpitz, Tokino Sora, U-81, Yuudachi C Belfast, Choukai, Hermione, Hiryuu (retrofit), Jeanne D’Arc, Kawakaze, Le Triomphant, London, Maya, Mikasa, Prinz Eugen, Prototype Bulin MKII, Shoukaku, Sirius, Specialized Bulin Custom MKIII, Victorious, Zuikaku D Akagi µ, Algerie, Anniversary Kizuna Al, Black Heart, Green Heart, Purple Heart, Reno, Shangri-La, Super Gamer Kizuna AI, Suruga, Taihou, White Heart

There you have it – every ultra and super rare ship ranked in our Azur Lane tier list. If you’re looking for other games like this, take a look at our list of the best gacha games on iOS and Android!