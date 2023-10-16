Midnight Racing Tokyo codes October 2023

Do you like fast cars and the Japanese capital? If the answer is yes, you need to speed your way over to Roblox and get behind the wheel in Midnight Racing Tokyo, a sim in which you get to challenge your enemies to street races all around Tokyo, which means you get to drive through mountain passes and various expressways.

Better still, there are more than 130 cars for you to customise. But this does cost cash, well, that’s where our Midnight Racing Tokyo codes list comes in. Here, you can shift things into gear with a butt load of yen – because if you win a race but your car isn’t flashy, it doesn’t count.

Midnight Racing Tokyo codes

Active codes:

no moners – two million yen

– two million yen feelsbrokeman – one million yen

– one million yen easterbunny – three million yen

– three million yen touchgrass50k – three million yen

Expired codes:



SPRING BREAK

12ktwitter

DEVGEM500K

secretcode

What are Midnight Racing Tokyo codes?

Midnight Racing Tokyo codes provide you with an abundance of yen courtesy of the developer, Dev Gem, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So, make sure you bookmark this page for the latest goodies.

How do I redeem Midnight Racing Tokyo codes?

To redeem Midnight Racing Tokyo codes, follow these steps:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Midnight Racing Tokyo

Go to the hub screen

Tap promo codes

Enter your code in the box

Tap redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Midnight Racing Tokyo codes. If you have a need for some less blocky speed, check out our best racing games on mobile list.