Mighty Omega codes January 2024

You’re in the right place to snag all the new Mighty Omega codes to use in the Roblox game. Note that this is a premium game and costs 100 Robux, but once you pay it, you can access it any time. Mighty Omega takes inspiration from the anime Kengan Ashura, along with Berserk and Street Fighter, so you know you’re in for a good time.

Here are all the new Mighty Omega redeem codes:

WinterCode5

happyhol1d@ys

WinterCode4

NOOBPROTECTION

ZODDEVENT

Mighty

Zoddevent2

SFSOON

SFSOON2

We’re new to Mighty Omega and couldn’t get these codes to work, but if you’re a higher-level player, they may work for you.

How do I use Mighty Omega codes?

Finding where to redeem codes can be tricky, so we’re here to help.

Open up Mighty Omega in Roblox

Locate the bookstore near the police station in the city

Head inside and speak to the person wearing black at the back of the store

Click on him, then click ‘I want to redeem codes’

Paste or type in these codes one at a time and hit redeem

You should now have plenty of money and cookies to use in the game.

What are Mighty Omega codes?

These handy codes are unique phrases that you can redeem in the game to get cookies, game-specific cash called MC, and more. More codes release as new seasons and updates come to the game, and to celebrate events within Mighty Omega.

