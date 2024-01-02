Skibidi Tower Defense codes January 2024

We’ve got all the new Skibidi Tower Defense codes right here to help you. This game is a tower defense simulator, where you must survive waves of enemies, and grow your army of cameramen, speakers, and more. Thankfully, these codes give you potions for extra luck and coins to buy those all-important units.

Here are all the new Skibidi Tower Defense redeem codes:

EP69 – one luck potion and one double coin potion

– one luck potion and one double coin potion cope – one double coin potion

– one double coin potion GLITCH – one luck potion and one double coin potion

– one luck potion and one double coin potion freeskibs – 100 coins

How do I use Skibidi Tower Defense codes?

To make use of these codes, follow these simple steps:

Open up Skibidi Tower Defense in Roblox

Hit the ‘Gifts’ menu option

Choose the ‘Codes’ tab at the top of the menu

Type or paste in a code one at a time and hit redeem

There you are – plenty of coins and potions to use.

What are Skibidi Tower Defense codes?

These handy codes come from the game’s creator, Fixated Studios, and grant some extras for players as they delve into the game. So far, we’ve got codes that give you plenty of potions to give you a boost, and some coins to spend. As soon as future codes pop up, we’ll add them right here so you can use them right away.

