It might not be the monster mash or the graveyard smash, but there are plenty of Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards you can pick up this Halloween, including free dice, money, and sticker packs. It’s the in-game equivalent of trick-or-treating, except you’re always guaranteed a treat that won’t leave you running along to the dentist in November.

What is the Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash event?

The Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash is a chance for you to pick up some in-game rewards just by rolling dice and playing as you normally would. Every time you land on specific tiles, this time around it’s Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles, you earn reward points. The more reward points you get, the better freebies you can pick up. However, this event only runs until October 27, so be sure to roll the dice whenever you get a free moment.

All the Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards

If you’re looking for a long list of all the available Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards, check out the table below. This time around, there’s a special Halloween-themed witch hat token you can earn for reaching level 31. You don’t get that on your regular Monopoly board.

Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash task level Points needed Reward One 25 Green sticker pack Two 20 Five prize drop chips Three 40 15 dice Four 45 Money Five 150 75 dice Six 40 Eight prize drop chips Seven 50 15-mins of rent frenzy Eight 55 Green sticker pack Nine 65 Cash Ten 375 200 dice 11 60 13 prize drop chips 12 75 Money 13 90 Green sticker pack 14 80 15 prize drop chips 15 100 Ten-mins of cash grab 16 850 500 dice 17 100 Golden green sticker pack 18 110 Money 19 120 50 dice 20 115 25 prize drop chips 21 1.3k 700 dice 22 150 Golden pink sticker pack 23 175 Money 24 200 40 prize drop chips 25 250 Money 26 2.5k 1.3k dice and golden pink sticker pack 27 275 Golden orange sticker pack 28 300 Ten-mins of high roller 29 325 60 prize drop chips 30 400 100 dice 31 3.5k Witch Hat player token and 300 dice 32 450 150 dice 33 500 75 prize drop chips 34 650 Blue sticker pack 35 750 Five-mins of cash boost 36 4.5k 2k dice 37 800 90 prize drop chips 38 900 Money 39 1k Blue sticker pack 40 1.5k Money 41 10k 3.8k dice and purple sticker pack 42 1.6k Purple sticker pack 43 1.7k 20-mins of high roller 44 1.8k 120 prize drop chips 45 7k 700 dice 46 3k Golden blue sticker pack 47 3.5k 150 prize drop chips 48 4k Money 49 17.5k 7.5k dice and golden blue sticker pack

