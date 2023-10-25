It might not be the monster mash or the graveyard smash, but there are plenty of Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards you can pick up this Halloween, including free dice, money, and sticker packs. It’s the in-game equivalent of trick-or-treating, except you’re always guaranteed a treat that won’t leave you running along to the dentist in November.
What is the Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash event?
The Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash is a chance for you to pick up some in-game rewards just by rolling dice and playing as you normally would. Every time you land on specific tiles, this time around it’s Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles, you earn reward points. The more reward points you get, the better freebies you can pick up. However, this event only runs until October 27, so be sure to roll the dice whenever you get a free moment.
All the Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards
If you’re looking for a long list of all the available Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards, check out the table below. This time around, there’s a special Halloween-themed witch hat token you can earn for reaching level 31. You don’t get that on your regular Monopoly board.
|Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|25
|Green sticker pack
|Two
|20
|Five prize drop chips
|Three
|40
|15 dice
|Four
|45
|Money
|Five
|150
|75 dice
|Six
|40
|Eight prize drop chips
|Seven
|50
|15-mins of rent frenzy
|Eight
|55
|Green sticker pack
|Nine
|65
|Cash
|Ten
|375
|200 dice
|11
|60
|13 prize drop chips
|12
|75
|Money
|13
|90
|Green sticker pack
|14
|80
|15 prize drop chips
|15
|100
|Ten-mins of cash grab
|16
|850
|500 dice
|17
|100
|Golden green sticker pack
|18
|110
|Money
|19
|120
|50 dice
|20
|115
|25 prize drop chips
|21
|1.3k
|700 dice
|22
|150
|Golden pink sticker pack
|23
|175
|Money
|24
|200
|40 prize drop chips
|25
|250
|Money
|26
|2.5k
|1.3k dice and golden pink sticker pack
|27
|275
|Golden orange sticker pack
|28
|300
|Ten-mins of high roller
|29
|325
|60 prize drop chips
|30
|400
|100 dice
|31
|3.5k
|Witch Hat player token and 300 dice
|32
|450
|150 dice
|33
|500
|75 prize drop chips
|34
|650
|Blue sticker pack
|35
|750
|Five-mins of cash boost
|36
|4.5k
|2k dice
|37
|800
|90 prize drop chips
|38
|900
|Money
|39
|1k
|Blue sticker pack
|40
|1.5k
|Money
|41
|10k
|3.8k dice and purple sticker pack
|42
|1.6k
|Purple sticker pack
|43
|1.7k
|20-mins of high roller
|44
|1.8k
|120 prize drop chips
|45
|7k
|700 dice
|46
|3k
|Golden blue sticker pack
|47
|3.5k
|150 prize drop chips
|48
|4k
|Money
|49
|17.5k
|7.5k dice and golden blue sticker pack
