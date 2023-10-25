All the Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards

The spooky season is well and truly underway in Scopely’s mobile board game, with plenty of Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards up for grabs.

Screenshot for Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards guide with the Monopoly Man riding on a witches broomstick
Monopoly Go

It might not be the monster mash or the graveyard smash, but there are plenty of Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards you can pick up this Halloween, including free dice, money, and sticker packs. It’s the in-game equivalent of trick-or-treating, except you’re always guaranteed a treat that won’t leave you running along to the dentist in November.

What is the Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash event?

The Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash is a chance for you to pick up some in-game rewards just by rolling dice and playing as you normally would. Every time you land on specific tiles, this time around it’s Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles, you earn reward points. The more reward points you get, the better freebies you can pick up. However, this event only runs until October 27, so be sure to roll the dice whenever you get a free moment.

All the Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards

If you’re looking for a long list of all the available Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash rewards, check out the table below. This time around, there’s a special Halloween-themed witch hat token you can earn for reaching level 31. You don’t get that on your regular Monopoly board.

Monopoly Go Bewitching Bash task level Points needed Reward
One 25 Green sticker pack
Two 20 Five prize drop chips
Three 40 15 dice
Four 45 Money
Five 150 75 dice
Six 40 Eight prize drop chips
Seven 50 15-mins of rent frenzy
Eight 55 Green sticker pack
Nine 65 Cash
Ten 375 200 dice
11 60 13 prize drop chips
12 75 Money
13 90 Green sticker pack
14 80 15 prize drop chips
15 100 Ten-mins of cash grab
16 850 500 dice
17 100 Golden green sticker pack
18 110 Money
19 120 50 dice
20 115 25 prize drop chips
21 1.3k 700 dice
22 150 Golden pink sticker pack
23 175 Money
24 200 40 prize drop chips
25 250 Money
26 2.5k 1.3k dice and golden pink sticker pack
27 275 Golden orange sticker pack
28 300 Ten-mins of high roller
29 325 60 prize drop chips
30 400 100 dice
31 3.5k Witch Hat player token and 300 dice
32 450 150 dice
33 500 75 prize drop chips
34 650 Blue sticker pack
35 750 Five-mins of cash boost
36 4.5k 2k dice
37 800 90 prize drop chips
38 900 Money
39 1k Blue sticker pack
40 1.5k Money
41 10k 3.8k dice and purple sticker pack
42 1.6k Purple sticker pack
43 1.7k 20-mins of high roller
44 1.8k 120 prize drop chips
45 7k 700 dice
46 3k Golden blue sticker pack
47 3.5k 150 prize drop chips
48 4k Money
49 17.5k 7.5k dice and golden blue sticker pack

