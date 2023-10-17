If you’re looking for all the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting rewards, you’re in the right place. With our guide to picking up points, you can easily earn some free dice, money, and sticker packs without having to spend a dime in-game. That’s the sort of financial calculation we can certainly get behind.

For more money-making with the Monopoly Man, be sure to check out our guides to Monopoly Go free dice, Monopoly Go stickers, and how to send Monopoly Go stars. Or, if you prefer the world of Roblox, check out our Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes articles. That latter guide includes links to Haze Piece codes, Blade Ball codes, and Peroxide codes.

What is the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting event?

The Monopoly Go Creative Accounting event is a way for you to pick up some in-game rewards just by playing as you normally would. Every time you land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles, you pick up some reward points, and the table further down this page shows how many points you need to unlock specific rewards.

All the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting rewards

We’ve listed all the Monopoly Go Creative Account rewards below. Just remember, this event is only in-game until October 18, so be sure to grab as many freebies as you can before time runs out.

Monopoly Go Mr. M’s Oktoberfest task level Points needed Reward One 25 Green sticker pack Two 40 20 dice Three 50 Money Four 125 55 dice Five 55 Money Six 50 Green sticker pack Seven 60 Money Eight 350 160 dice Nine 75 Money Ten 90 Green sticker pack 11 100 Money 12 800 400 dice and green sticker pack 13 125 Orange sticker pack 14 175 Money 15 200 Money 16 1.3k 650 dice 17 180 Money 18 200 Pink sticker pack 19 250 Money 20 2k 1k dice and golden orange sticker pack 21 350 Money 22 275 Golden orange sticker pack 23 400 130 dice 24 1k 250 dice rolls and money 25 500 150 dice 26 600 Blue sticker pack 27 800 Money 28 4k 1.6k dice 29 900 Money 30 1k Money 31 1.5k Blue sticker pack 32 2k Money 33 8k 3.2k dice and pink sticker pack 34 2.5k Money 35 3k Pink sticker pack 36 3.5k 1k dice 37 6k 650 dice and money 38 4k Money 39 4.5k Golden blue sticker pack 40 5k Money 41 16k 16k dice and a golden blue sticker pack

There you have it, all the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting rewards. For more freebies in games you can play daily, check out our guides to Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, Coin Master free spins, and Match Masters free links.