If you’re looking for all the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting rewards, you’re in the right place. With our guide to picking up points, you can easily earn some free dice, money, and sticker packs without having to spend a dime in-game. That’s the sort of financial calculation we can certainly get behind.
What is the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting event?
The Monopoly Go Creative Accounting event is a way for you to pick up some in-game rewards just by playing as you normally would. Every time you land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles, you pick up some reward points, and the table further down this page shows how many points you need to unlock specific rewards.
All the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting rewards
We’ve listed all the Monopoly Go Creative Account rewards below. Just remember, this event is only in-game until October 18, so be sure to grab as many freebies as you can before time runs out.
|Monopoly Go Mr. M’s Oktoberfest task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|25
|Green sticker pack
|Two
|40
|20 dice
|Three
|50
|Money
|Four
|125
|55 dice
|Five
|55
|Money
|Six
|50
|Green sticker pack
|Seven
|60
|Money
|Eight
|350
|160 dice
|Nine
|75
|Money
|Ten
|90
|Green sticker pack
|11
|100
|Money
|12
|800
|400 dice and green sticker pack
|13
|125
|Orange sticker pack
|14
|175
|Money
|15
|200
|Money
|16
|1.3k
|650 dice
|17
|180
|Money
|18
|200
|Pink sticker pack
|19
|250
|Money
|20
|2k
|1k dice and golden orange sticker pack
|21
|350
|Money
|22
|275
|Golden orange sticker pack
|23
|400
|130 dice
|24
|1k
|250 dice rolls and money
|25
|500
|150 dice
|26
|600
|Blue sticker pack
|27
|800
|Money
|28
|4k
|1.6k dice
|29
|900
|Money
|30
|1k
|Money
|31
|1.5k
|Blue sticker pack
|32
|2k
|Money
|33
|8k
|3.2k dice and pink sticker pack
|34
|2.5k
|Money
|35
|3k
|Pink sticker pack
|36
|3.5k
|1k dice
|37
|6k
|650 dice and money
|38
|4k
|Money
|39
|4.5k
|Golden blue sticker pack
|40
|5k
|Money
|41
|16k
|16k dice and a golden blue sticker pack
