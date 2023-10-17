All the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting rewards

Our guide to all the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting rewards has all you need to grab some freebies during the short-running in-game event.

Custom image for Monopoly Go Creative Acocunting guide with the Monopoly Man standing on a background of a pile of money chips
Connor Christie's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go

If you’re looking for all the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting rewards, you’re in the right place. With our guide to picking up points, you can easily earn some free dice, money, and sticker packs without having to spend a dime in-game. That’s the sort of financial calculation we can certainly get behind.

For more money-making with the Monopoly Man, be sure to check out our guides to Monopoly Go free diceMonopoly Go stickers, and how to send Monopoly Go stars. Or, if you prefer the world of Roblox, check out our Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes articles. That latter guide includes links to Haze Piece codes, Blade Ball codes, and Peroxide codes.

What is the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting event?

The Monopoly Go Creative Accounting event is a way for you to pick up some in-game rewards just by playing as you normally would. Every time you land on Chance, Community Chest, and Railroad tiles, you pick up some reward points, and the table further down this page shows how many points you need to unlock specific rewards.

YouTube Thumbnail

All the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting rewards

We’ve listed all the Monopoly Go Creative Account rewards below. Just remember, this event is only in-game until October 18, so be sure to grab as many freebies as you can before time runs out.

Monopoly Go Mr. M’s Oktoberfest task level Points needed Reward
One 25 Green sticker pack
Two 40 20 dice
Three 50 Money
Four 125 55 dice
Five 55 Money
Six 50 Green sticker pack
Seven 60 Money
Eight 350 160 dice
Nine 75 Money
Ten 90 Green sticker pack
11 100 Money
12 800 400 dice and green sticker pack
13 125 Orange sticker pack
14 175 Money
15 200 Money
16 1.3k 650 dice
17 180 Money
18 200 Pink sticker pack
19 250 Money
20 2k 1k dice and golden orange sticker pack
21 350 Money
22 275 Golden orange sticker pack
23 400 130 dice
24 1k 250 dice rolls and money
25 500 150 dice
26 600 Blue sticker pack
27 800 Money
28 4k 1.6k dice
29 900 Money
30 1k Money
31 1.5k Blue sticker pack
32 2k Money
33 8k 3.2k dice and pink sticker pack
34 2.5k Money
35 3k Pink sticker pack
36 3.5k 1k dice
37 6k 650 dice and money
38 4k Money
39 4.5k Golden blue sticker pack
40 5k Money
41 16k 16k dice and a golden blue sticker pack

There you have it, all the Monopoly Go Creative Accounting rewards. For more freebies in games you can play daily, check out our guides to Solitaire Grand Harvest free coinsCoin Master free spins, and Match Masters free links.

Connor is a writer and pop-culture fiend with experience writing for Wargamer and The Digital Fix. When he’s not crafting Marvel Snap decks, you can find him solving puzzles in Candy Crush, summoning in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, or hunting down fresh Roblox codes. Since arriving at Pocket Tactics, he’s been to Japan to cover the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS, while also writing plenty of reviews of the latest Nintendo games. His expert gaming opinion is that Stardew Valley is still the only farming game worth playing in the year 2023.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.