All the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards and milestones

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Scopely’s mobile board game, and you can get some extra presents by taking part in the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event. This latest event takes us right up to Christmas Eve, so you can pick up some in-game prizes while getting all your wrapping done. The Monopoly Man might not be quite as giving as old Saint Nick, but we’ll take whatever we can get.
What is the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event?
The Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event is a way for you to grab some in-game resources, like dice, stickers, and money, by playing as you normally would. The aim of the game is to land on chance, community chest, and railroad tiles, earning points each time you do. Better still, if you roll with a multiplier, you can pick up more points than usual. Just be careful, as using a multiplier ups the amount of dice you use per roll.
All the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards
If you’re looking for all the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards, check out the table below. Keep in mind that this event only runs until December 24, so if you want to get as many freebies as you can, get rolling as soon as possible.
|Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|30
|Green sticker pack
|Two
|40
|25 free dice
|Three
|45
|Money
|Four
|175
|115 free dice
|Five
|50
|Ten-mins of Cash Grab
|Six
|55
|Green sticker pack
|Seven
|65
|Money
|Eight
|400
|230 free dice
|Nine
|70
|Money
|Ten
|90
|Green sticker pack
|11
|100
|Money
|12
|750
|375 free dice
|13
|125
|Money
|14
|150
|Yellow sticker pack
|15
|175
|Money
|16
|1.2k
|550 free dice
|17
|175
|Money
|18
|180
|Pink sticker pack
|19
|200
|80 free dice
|20
|1.5k
|Festive tree token
|21
|220
|100 free dice
|22
|375
|Five-mins of Cash Grab
|23
|300
|Money
|24
|2.5k
|1k free dice
|25
|400
|Money
|26
|650
|Blue sticker pack
|27
|800
|Money
|28
|4k
|1.5k free dice
|29
|1k
|Money
|30
|1.5k
|Blue sticker pack
|31
|1.7k
|Money
|32
|8k
|2.85k free dice
|33
|2k
|20-mins of High Roller
|34
|2.2k
|Money
|35
|2.4k
|Purple sticker pack
|36
|2.8k
|800 free dice
|37
|7k
|Money
|38
|3k
|900 free dice
|39
|4k
|Purple sticker pack
|40
|5k
|Money
|41
|17k
|7.5k free dice and purple sticker pack
There you have it, all the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards and milestones for this festive in-game event.