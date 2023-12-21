All the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards and milestones

Our guide to the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event has all you need to get some extra goodies in your metaphorical stocking this holiday season.

Screenshot of the Monopoly Man putting up his festive tree for Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards guide
Connor Christie's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Scopely’s mobile board game, and you can get some extra presents by taking part in the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event. This latest event takes us right up to Christmas Eve, so you can pick up some in-game prizes while getting all your wrapping done. The Monopoly Man might not be quite as giving as old Saint Nick, but we’ll take whatever we can get.

For more Monopoly, be sure to check out our guides on how to get more Monopoly Go free dice and Monopoly Go stickers. Or, if you’re more of a Roblox fan, see our Roblox promo codes and Roblox game codes guides. The latter includes links to Blade Ball codes, Anime Dungeon Fighters codes, Zombie Hunters codes, Haze Piece codes, and plenty more.

What is the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event?

The Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event is a way for you to grab some in-game resources, like dice, stickers, and money, by playing as you normally would. The aim of the game is to land on chance, community chest, and railroad tiles, earning points each time you do. Better still, if you roll with a multiplier, you can pick up more points than usual. Just be careful, as using a multiplier ups the amount of dice you use per roll.

YouTube Thumbnail

All the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards

If you’re looking for all the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards, check out the table below. Keep in mind that this event only runs until December 24, so if you want to get as many freebies as you can, get rolling as soon as possible.

Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits task level Points needed Reward
One 30 Green sticker pack
Two 40 25 free dice
Three 45 Money
Four 175 115 free dice
Five 50 Ten-mins of Cash Grab
Six 55 Green sticker pack
Seven 65 Money
Eight 400 230 free dice
Nine 70 Money
Ten 90 Green sticker pack
11 100 Money
12 750 375 free dice
13 125 Money
14 150 Yellow sticker pack
15 175 Money
16 1.2k 550 free dice
17 175 Money
18 180 Pink sticker pack
19 200 80 free dice
20 1.5k Festive tree token
21 220 100 free dice
22 375 Five-mins of Cash Grab
23 300 Money
24 2.5k 1k free dice
25 400 Money
26 650 Blue sticker pack
27 800 Money
28 4k 1.5k free dice
29 1k Money
30 1.5k Blue sticker pack
31 1.7k Money
32 8k 2.85k free dice
33 2k 20-mins of High Roller
34 2.2k Money
35 2.4k Purple sticker pack
36 2.8k 800 free dice
37 7k Money
38 3k 900 free dice
39 4k Purple sticker pack
40 5k Money
41 17k 7.5k free dice and purple sticker pack

There you have it, all the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards and milestones for this festive in-game event. While you’re here, grab some more freebies in some marvelous mobile games with our guides to Coin Master free spins, Bingo Blitz free credits, and Match Masters free links.

Connor is a writer and pop-culture fiend with experience writing for Wargamer and The Digital Fix. When he’s not crafting Marvel Snap decks, you can find him training up his Pokémon, summoning in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, or hunting down fresh Roblox codes. Since arriving at Pocket Tactics, he’s been to Japan to cover the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS, while also writing plenty of reviews on the latest Nintendo games. His expert gaming opinion is that Stardew Valley is still the only farming game worth playing in the year 2023.