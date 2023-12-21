All the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards and milestones

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Scopely’s mobile board game, and you can get some extra presents by taking part in the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event. This latest event takes us right up to Christmas Eve, so you can pick up some in-game prizes while getting all your wrapping done. The Monopoly Man might not be quite as giving as old Saint Nick, but we’ll take whatever we can get.

What is the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event?

The Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree event is a way for you to grab some in-game resources, like dice, stickers, and money, by playing as you normally would. The aim of the game is to land on chance, community chest, and railroad tiles, earning points each time you do. Better still, if you roll with a multiplier, you can pick up more points than usual. Just be careful, as using a multiplier ups the amount of dice you use per roll.

All the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards

If you’re looking for all the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards, check out the table below. Keep in mind that this event only runs until December 24, so if you want to get as many freebies as you can, get rolling as soon as possible.

Monopoly Go Bows and Bandits task level Points needed Reward One 30 Green sticker pack Two 40 25 free dice Three 45 Money Four 175 115 free dice Five 50 Ten-mins of Cash Grab Six 55 Green sticker pack Seven 65 Money Eight 400 230 free dice Nine 70 Money Ten 90 Green sticker pack 11 100 Money 12 750 375 free dice 13 125 Money 14 150 Yellow sticker pack 15 175 Money 16 1.2k 550 free dice 17 175 Money 18 180 Pink sticker pack 19 200 80 free dice 20 1.5k Festive tree token 21 220 100 free dice 22 375 Five-mins of Cash Grab 23 300 Money 24 2.5k 1k free dice 25 400 Money 26 650 Blue sticker pack 27 800 Money 28 4k 1.5k free dice 29 1k Money 30 1.5k Blue sticker pack 31 1.7k Money 32 8k 2.85k free dice 33 2k 20-mins of High Roller 34 2.2k Money 35 2.4k Purple sticker pack 36 2.8k 800 free dice 37 7k Money 38 3k 900 free dice 39 4k Purple sticker pack 40 5k Money 41 17k 7.5k free dice and purple sticker pack

There you have it, all the Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree rewards and milestones for this festive in-game event.