We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

A fan-favorite fighter is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 very soon

Mortal Kombat’s Ermac is the next fighter to arrive as part of the kombat pack, and his moveset makes great use of his telekinetic powers.

Mortal Kombat 1's Ermac with his arms crossed in front of green spirits
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Mortal Kombat 1 

Another stellar fighter is waiting in the wings, and many fans likely already know all about Mortal Kombat 1’s Ermac. The character is a mainstay of the series, debuting in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 in 1995 – jeez, that means Ermac has been causing problems for nearly 30 years.

Arriving on April 16 as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 kombat pack, this fighting game icon is poised to be a playable character in a mainline MK game for the first time in nine years. Mortal Kombat X marks his last meaningful appearance, though, to be fair, he does have a cameo in 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11.

Ermac is one of the more interesting Mortal Kombat characters. He’s not an individual but a collection of souls that Quan Chi binds together through dark magic. In MK1’s main story, you may recall that Ermac is effectively taken over by King Jerrod, the husband of Sindel and father of Kitana and Mortal Kombat’s Mileena. Well, since those events, the souls that naturally embody Ermac regained control, seeing the fighter retreat into the shadows once more.

In the latest Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, NetherRealm gives us an in-depth look at the new combatant, showing off what we all know and love him for – impressive telekinetic capabilities, such as teleportation and levitation, while also making use of his legion of souls. He has some devastating combos and great potential with grapples.

YouTube Thumbnail

However, it’s not just Ermac who is ready to enter the fray, as Mavado is the next available Mortal Kombat 1 kameo fighter. From the trailer, it’s clear that he’s ready to assist with some hard-hitting support moves, though he’s not due to arrive until next month.

For even more MK goodness, check out our Mortal Kombat: Onslaught tier list, and maybe learn a thing or two about some of the franchise’s most memorable characters with our Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero, Mortal Kombat Scorpion, and Mortal Kombat Sonya guides.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.