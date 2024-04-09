Another stellar fighter is waiting in the wings, and many fans likely already know all about Mortal Kombat 1’s Ermac. The character is a mainstay of the series, debuting in Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 in 1995 – jeez, that means Ermac has been causing problems for nearly 30 years.

Arriving on April 16 as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 kombat pack, this fighting game icon is poised to be a playable character in a mainline MK game for the first time in nine years. Mortal Kombat X marks his last meaningful appearance, though, to be fair, he does have a cameo in 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11.

Ermac is one of the more interesting Mortal Kombat characters. He’s not an individual but a collection of souls that Quan Chi binds together through dark magic. In MK1’s main story, you may recall that Ermac is effectively taken over by King Jerrod, the husband of Sindel and father of Kitana and Mortal Kombat’s Mileena. Well, since those events, the souls that naturally embody Ermac regained control, seeing the fighter retreat into the shadows once more.

In the latest Mortal Kombat 1 trailer, NetherRealm gives us an in-depth look at the new combatant, showing off what we all know and love him for – impressive telekinetic capabilities, such as teleportation and levitation, while also making use of his legion of souls. He has some devastating combos and great potential with grapples.

However, it’s not just Ermac who is ready to enter the fray, as Mavado is the next available Mortal Kombat 1 kameo fighter. From the trailer, it’s clear that he’s ready to assist with some hard-hitting support moves, though he’s not due to arrive until next month.

