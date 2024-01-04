Multiverse Defenders tier list January 2024

In this Multiverse Defenders tier list, we rank every unit from best to worst. With our help, you’ll know exactly who gets to take up those precious unit slots, so you can build the perfect team to defend the multiverse from the chaotic events of the evil forces.

Multiverse Defenders tier list

Here’s how all the units currently rank in our MD tier list.

Tier Multiverse Defenders unit S All Night, Bochi, Crocs, Flamingo, Levyn, Mabu, Megu, Sabon, Shonks A Akainun, Elen, Endeavour, Erwin, Kizarun, Paon, Toki B Bulmi, Friezo, Garan, Lao C Hinato, Kakashy, Peach Blossom, Vegetan D Goko, Ichigon, Janji, Luffo (Straw Hat), Noroto, Sasuken, Tanjiron, Zoron

Multiverse Defenders mythical tier list

Here’s how all of the mythical/secret characters currently rank against each other. These are generally limited characters that are only available for a short period of time, through things like limited banners and events, the raid shop, and leaderboard rewards.

Tier Multiverse Defenders unit S Bocchi, Flamingo, Megu, Sabon, Shonks A Crocs, Mabu B Akainun, Levyn C Toki

How do I get more Multiverse Defenders characters?

The main way to get more Multiverse Defenders characters is by summoning them. You need 50 gems to summon one unit, or 500 gems to summon ten units. With each banner, there are six units available to summon. Units come in a variety of rarities, which determines their drop rate. Here are all the rarities and their drop rates:

Common – 32.5% drop rate

– 32.5% drop rate Rare – 20% drop rate

– 20% drop rate Epic – 10% drop rate

– 10% drop rate Legendary – 4.5% drop rate

– 4.5% drop rate Mythical – 0.5% drop rate

As we mentioned earlier, there are other ways to get more units, such as taking part in events or purchasing them from the raid shop, but you get most of your units from summoning, so you’d better get to gathering those gems!

How do I get more gems in Multiverse Defenders?

You can get gems from story acts and the AFK machine. Normal mode story acts give you 60 gems for your first clear, and hard mode story acts give you 80 gems for your first clear. If you repeat an act after completing it for the first time, you earn 20 gems. On the other hand, the AFK machine gives you one gem per minute, or two gems per minute if you’re a premium user.

Is there a Multiverse Defenders Trello?

There is! You can head to the Multiverse Defenders Trello to find out all the latest on the game’s units, events, and more, as well as learn about the game’s mechanics, maps, and currencies. You can also check out the developer’s YouTube channel or join the official Multiverse Defenders Discord to keep up to date on all the latest news.

