Murim Cultivation codes October 2023

If you’re looking for Murim Cultivation codes, you’re in the right place. Our guide to grabbing some freebies in this Wuxia-inspired game is all you need to keep up with the latest codes and level up your martial arts skills. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get karate chopping in a fresh Roblox world.

Murim Cultivation codes

Active codes:

7kLikes – free spins

– free spins SectUpdate – free spins

– free spins Fixes2 – ten aptitude spins

– ten aptitude spins 5kLikes – five aptitude spins

Expired codes:

3kLikes

PINGAPOLOGY

ReRelease

RaceReroll1

200kVisits

What are Murim Cultivation codes?

Murim Cultivation’s developer hands out codes as a way of keeping players invested, with new ones often arriving around in-game milestones and anniversaries.

How do I redeem Murim Cultivation codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Murim Cultivation code.

Open Murim Cultivation in Roblox

Hit the menu button on the left side of the screen

Press settings

Type in or paste one of the codes into the relevant box

Touch confirm

Enjoy your goodies!

