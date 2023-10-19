Murim Cultivation codes October 2023

October 19, 2023: We checked for new Murim Cultivation codes
If you’re looking for Murim Cultivation codes, you’re in the right place. Our guide to grabbing some freebies in this Wuxia-inspired game is all you need to keep up with the latest codes and level up your martial arts skills. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get karate chopping in a fresh Roblox world.
Murim Cultivation codes
Active codes:
- 7kLikes – free spins
- SectUpdate – free spins
- Fixes2 – ten aptitude spins
- 5kLikes – five aptitude spins
Expired codes:
- 3kLikes
- PINGAPOLOGY
- ReRelease
- RaceReroll1
- 200kVisits
What are Murim Cultivation codes?
Murim Cultivation’s developer hands out codes as a way of keeping players invested, with new ones often arriving around in-game milestones and anniversaries.
How do I redeem Murim Cultivation codes?
Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Murim Cultivation code.
- Open Murim Cultivation in Roblox
- Hit the menu button on the left side of the screen
- Press settings
- Type in or paste one of the codes into the relevant box
- Touch confirm
Enjoy your goodies!
