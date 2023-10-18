NBA 2K Mobile codes October 2023

Building the greatest NBA team of all time is no easy feat, but this challenge is significantly easier when you use NBA 2K Mobile codes. These codes allow you to unlock some of the best players the game has to offer, numerous cosmetics for your players, and even free wheel spins.

An important detail to note is that these codes do have expiry dates, so if you haven’t redeemed the code within the time frame, you’ll be completely out of luck. For more sporting pursuits, check out our picks for the best basketball games, baseball games, football games, and golf games on Switch and mobile.

Working NBA 2K Mobile codes

Here are all of the new NBA 2K Mobile codes:

MRTRIPLEDOUBLE – Oscar Robertson card and two energy recharges (new!)

Expired codes:

S6COVERSTAR – Donovan Mitchell card

THANKYOUMELO – Carmelo Anthony card

PEARLLAVINE – Zach Levine card

THEDREAM – Hakeem Olajuwon card

ICETRAE11 – Trae Young card

BIGTICKET – Kevin Garnett card

DMWILKINS – Dominique Wilkins card

BACK2BACKMVP – Nikola Jokić card

LUKAMAGIC – Luka Dončić card

LARRYLEGEND – Larry Bird card

PDMORANT – Ja Morant card

NBAISBACK – Anthony Davis card

CP3PHOENIX – Chris Paul card

EMERALDKLAY – Klay Thompson card

JIMMYBUCKETS – Jimmy Butler card

ADFIRSTCHIP – Onyx Anthony Davis

MAMBAFOREVER – Onyx Kobe Bryant

VINSANITY – Amethyst Vince Carter

CURRYFAM – Ruby Stephen Curry, Gold Seth Curry, and Emerald Dell Curry

RUBYJOKER – Ruby Nikola Jokic

HOODIEMELO – Hooded Sweater for MyPlayer and Sapphire Carmelo Anthony

ZIONDEBUT – Sapphire Zion Williamson

How do I redeem NBA 2K Mobile codes?

Redeeming NBA 2K Mobile codes couldn’t be easier. There’s only one method, so don’t fall for any scams that involve handing over your account details.

Open the NBA 2K Mobile main menu

Select the ‘Redeem’ option under the store button

Type in one of our NBA 2k Mobile codes

Enjoy your reward!

What are NBA 2K Mobile codes?

NBA 2K Mobile codes are rewards from the developer, and they generally give you a new player for your team. Recent examples have been Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, and Kobe Bryant.

Where do I find NBA 2K Mobile codes?

The best place to find NBA 2K Mobile codes is directly from 2K, specifically the official Twitter or Facebook. Either that or keep an eye on this guide, as we update it often with any new codes that have been released. If you’re looking to play NBA 2K mobile but don’t need to bother with codes, try the Apple Arcade version.

There you have it, our list of the active NBA 2K Mobile codes. Looking to shoot something other than hoops? Why not check out our best iOS games and best Android games lists?