Get ready to hit the court with NBA Infinite pre-registration now live

Big news, ballers! NBA Infinite pre-registration is now available, with Level Infinite and Lightspeed Studios teaming up with the world’s biggest basketball league to bring a new free-to-play experience to mobile. With officially licensed players, multiplayer gameplay, and 1v1, 3v3, or 5v5 modes, we’re already looking forward to tipping off in this exciting new way to play ball.

While we haven’t seen any gameplay from NBA Infinite yet, Anthony Crouts, Senior Director at Level Infinite, has offered a quote to tease what we might expect. “NBA Infinite offers realistic visuals, intense real-time PvP matchups, and an ever-growing roster of fan-favorite players. We can’t wait for everyone to lace up their sneakers and hit the court.” If Crouts’ words match what we experience when the game arrives, you can be sure this is a title destined for our list of the best basketball games.

If all this buzzer-beating action sounds exciting to you, it’s a good idea to pre-register now to be in with a chance of picking up some rewards when the release date comes around. If you’re looking for a way to shoot some hoops until then, a new version of NBA Playgrounds is now available on Roblox, or we can offer you an assist with the current mobile big league title with our NBA 2K Mobile codes.

How do I sign up for NBA Infinite pre-registration?

You can sign up for NBA Infinite pre-registration by heading to either the Google Play Store for Android or the App Store for iOS and searching for the game. Better still, if you want to pick up some freebies when the game arrives, you can potentially win big in the NBA Infinite sweepstakes by visiting the official NBA Infinite site and entering your email address in the sweepstakes section. Just keep in mind that you have to use the same email address as the account you’ve pre-registered with for a chance of slam-dunking one of the prizes.

Is there an NBA Infinite release date?

At the time of writing, we don’t have an official NBA Infinite release date but a vague release window of 2024. While we’re looking for any updates from Level Infinite, you can keep up with the latest by following the NBA Infinite social media channels, including X, Instagram, Discord, Facebook, and YouTube.

Is there an NBA Infinite trailer?

You can check out the NBA Infinite announcement trailer courtesy of Level Infinite above. If you’re a basketball fan, you may recognize some familiar faces in the clip, including Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and others. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be a gameplay trailer. So, we’re going to have to wait a while to see how this basketball sim goes about action on the court.

