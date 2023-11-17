All confirmed Project Mugen characters

Our list of all the confirmed Project Mugen characters introduces you to the friendly faces you'll meet as you venture around the city.

Project Mugen characters - two girls seen through a camera lense
Project Mugen 

Are you interested in learning a little more about each of the Project Mugen characters? If this upcoming open-world RPG has caught your interest, we’re here to give you the lowdown on everyone from the charming Alan to the supremely lazy Taffy, so you’re sure to find someone you can relate to.

Here are all of the Project Mugen characters we’ve met so far.

Project Mugen characters - a blond man wielding a yo-yo as a weapon against a blue background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Alan

A very friendly, handsome blond man who is said to be a social butterfly who gets along with everyone. Alan has taken part-time modeling gigs in the past but is also always up-to-date with his studies. He appears to use a yo-yo as his weapon and you can sometimes see snowflakes appear when he attacks.

Project Mugen characters - a pink-haired girl wielding a gun against an orange background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Bansy

A pink-haired street artist who is known to be as destructive as she is creative. Bansy wields a gun that appears to shoot lasers, however, we think the weapon also leaves behind a splash of paint wherever she fires.

Project Mugen characters - a grey-haired girl reclining against a grey background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Dila

Dila is the most mysterious character on our list. She’s investigating a meteor disaster in one of the game’s urban areas and can also control meteors herself. We see her strung up and confined in an undisclosed location at one point in the game’s trailer.

Project Mugen characters - a purple-haired girl with her hands up in an L-shape against a red background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Mechanika

Mechanika, also known as Meg, is a ‘ghost worker’ who can make machines come to life. She’s known for throwing massive concerts with a bunch of machines and her favorite food is French fries.

Project Mugen characters - a close up of a dark-haired man with a serious look on his face

Protagonist

The Project Mugen protagonist is a dark-haired investigator who is known as the ‘Infinite Trigger’. He came to the game’s main city to investigate ‘Chaos’, we don’t have anything else to share about this character at the time of writing.

Project Mugen characters - a girl with bunny ears against a pink background with the Pocket Tactics logo on it

Taffy

Taffy is a short girl with long white rabbit ears. She’s a new investigator but dreams of becoming a legendary investigator someday. Her life philosophy is something I admire, as she aims to never do anything annoying, drink lots of cola, and take plenty of breaks while working.

Project Mugen characters - a close up of a black-haired with her arm raised

Unconfirmed black-haired female

We only get a quick glimpse at this black-haired character, but from this glance, we know she wields both a sword and a bow.

Project Mugen characters - a white-haired girl with pointed teeth and a large smile

Unconfirmed white-haired horned female

This character is also a blink-and-you-miss-her addition to the trailer. She has strange pointy teeth, a pair of horns, and wields a bat.

That’s all we know about the Project Mugen characters so far, but we’ll update this page with more information as soon as we have it. If you need something to play right now, take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list and Honkai Star Rail tier list.

