A big new cyber RPG is on the cards from NetEase, so let’s see when the Project Mugen release date may be. The game looks to have a modern feel with a large city to explore, and interesting characters known as Espers each with their own distinct combat mechanics to help take down gigantic enemies threatening the city. We’re excited to find out more about Project Mugen and see where this new journey takes us.

Project Mugen release date speculation

For now, there’s no official Project Mugen release date or even a vague window. We speculate that Netease will release it in late 2024 to avoid a clash with the potential Zenless Zone Zero release date, as the two titles look similar. We need to wait for further information, but keep this page bookmarked as we’ll update it as soon as we know more.

Is there a Project Mugen trailer?

Project Mugen’s first trailer debuted at Gamescom 2023, you can check it out below. The trailer shows off a vibrant cast of characters, the modern world we get to explore, some game mechanics like moving around the city, and even a taste of the combat.

Can I pre-register for Project Mugen?

Project Mugen pre-registration is still open so you can get your name on the list and hear all the juicy news and updates as soon as they release, right from the source. You can sign up on the official website right here.

Ahead of the release, here are all the Project Mugen characters so far, and what a fun bunch they seem.