If you’re looking for a Plants vs Zombies download guide, you’re in the right garden. The endlessly entertaining zombie strategy game is popular with all age groups and is available on almost any device you can think of. So, if you want to get whacking woeful foes today with your arsenal of vicious vegetables, then just follow the simple steps below.

Alright, let’s shamble like the undead into the rest of this Plants vs Zombies download guide.

How do I download Plants vs Zombies on iOS?

Both Plants vs Zombies and its sequel Plants vs Zombies 2 are available to purchase on iOS. If you want to purchase the original, follow these steps:

Open the iOS App Store

Visit the Plants vs Zombies store page

Tap install

Enjoy the game!

How do I download Plants vs Zombies on Android?

It’s easy to download Plants vs Zombies on Android, just follow these simple steps:

Open the Google Play Store

Visit the Plants vs Zombies store page

Tap install

Enjoy the game!

How do I download Plants vs Zombies on Switch?

The original grid-based strategy game Plants vs Zombies is (for some reason) not on the Nintendo Switch. However, the shooter Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighbourville is. If you want to download that game, follow these steps:

Open the Nintendo Switch eShop

Visit the Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighbourville store page

Click purchase

Enjoy your game!

That's all we have in our Plants vs Zombies download guide for today, and we hope it helps.