Honkai Star Rail relics guide

One of the many aspects of building your characters in Hoyoverse’s newest game is Honkai Star Rail relics. If you’re familiar with Hoyoverse’s other title Genshin Impact, then you can think of relics as like artifacts. They’re relatively new to the game, so let’s dive in and explore the world of HSR relics.

What are Honkai Star Rail relics?

Relics are the main way to boost your stats in Honkai Star Rail. There’s a range of buffs and set bonuses on offer that benefit different characters, so you can mix and match them to best suit your build. You can equip a maximum of six relics to any one character and you get additional bonuses for using multiple of the same set.

There are six different types of relic. Each of them has a main stat, which you can see below.

Relic type Potential stats Head HP Hands Attack Body Defense Feet %ATK / %DEF / %HP / Speed Neck %ATK / %DEF / %HP / Elemental Damage Bonus Article %ATK / %DEF / %HP / %Crit Rate / %Crit Damage / Outgoing Healing Boost / Effect Hit Rate

After that, the relic has a set of substats, determined by RNG. As you level up the relic, the piece either gains or upgrades a random substat at certain intervals. Here are the potential substats, each of which can either come as a flat rate or a percentage increase:

Attack

HP

Defense

Elemental damage bonus

Crit rate

Crit damage

Outgoing healing boost

Effect hit rate

Each set of relics has a bonus for using multiple relics from the same set. Most sets offer bonuses when you equip two and four pieces of the same relic type, and there are special sets that you can get from the Simulated Universe to fill the neck and article slots which only offer two-piece bonuses. As such, you can equip two pieces of a Simulated Universe set, and combine them with either four pieces of another set, or two pieces of two other sets to get the best bonuses.

What Honkai Star Rail relics are there?

Here’s a list of all the relic sets, where to find them, and a run-down of the relic set bonuses. We’ve recommended some characters for each relic set too, and you can click on their name to see our full build guide.

Band of Sizzling Thunder

Two pieces equipped: increases lightning damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: increases the wearer’s attack by 20% for one turn after they use their skill

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn in the Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloudford.

Band of Sizzling Thunder recommended characters:

Champion of Streetwise Boxing

Two pieces equipped: increases physical damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: after the wearer attacks or is hit by an enemy, their attack increases by 5% for the rest of the battle. This effect can stack up to five times

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch in Jarilo-VI’s Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone.

Champion of Streetwise Boxing recommended characters:

Eagle of Twilight Line

Two pieces equipped: increases wind damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: after the wearer uses their ultimate, their action advances forward by 25%

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind in Herta Space Station’s Storage Zone.

Eagle of Twilight Line recommended characters:

Firesmith of Lava Forging

Two pieces equipped: increases fire damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: increases the wearer’s skill damage by 12%. After unleashing an ultimate, the wearer’s next attack deals an additional 12% fire damage

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia.

Firesmith of Lava Forging recommended characters:

Genius of Brilliant Stars

Two pieces equipped: increases quantum damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: when the wearer attacks an enemy, the damage dealt ignores 10% of their defense. If the enemy has quantum weakness, ignores an additional 10%

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence in Jarilo-V’s Everwinter Hill.

Genius of Brilliant Stars recommended characters:

Guard of Wuthering Snow

Two pieces equipped: reduces damage taken by 8%

Four pieces equipped: at the beginning of the turn, if the wearer’s HP is equal to or less than 50% of their max HP, they restore HP equal to 8% of their max HP and regenerate five energy

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence in Jarilo-VI’s Everwinter Hill.

Guard of Wuthering Snow recommended characters:

Hunter of Glacial Forest

Two pieces equipped: increases ice damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: after the wearer unleashes their ultimate, their crit damage increases by 25% for two turns

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind in Herta Space Station’s Storage Zone.

Hunter of Glacial Forest recommended characters:

Knight of Purity Palace

Two pieces equipped: increases defense by 15%

Four pieces equipped: when the wearer creates a shield, it can absorb an additional 20% max damage

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Holy Hymn in the Xianzhou Luofu’s Cloudford.

Knight of Purity Palace recommended characters:

Longevous Disciple

Two pieces equipped: increases max HP

Four pieces equipped: when an enemy hits the wearer or an ally (including themselves) consumes the wearer’s HP, their crit rate increases for a certain number of turns. This effect can stack

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission.

Longevous Disciple recommended characters:

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace

Two pieces equipped: increases speed

Four pieces equipped: when the wearer uses their ultimate on any ally (including themselves), speed for all allies increases for a certain number of turns. This effect cannot stack

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Elixir Seekers in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission.

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace recommended characters:

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Two pieces equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four pieces equipped: increases the wearer’s speed by 6% and their basic attack damage by 10%

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes.

Musketeer of Wild Wheat recommended characters:

Musketeer of Wild Wheat is one of the earliest sets you get, and is the most accessible for low-level players. As such, it’s a great placeholder of all your damage-dealing characters. Therefore we recommend using it on any characters that follow the paths of The Destruction, The Hunt, and The Erudition until you unlock higher level relics that tailor to their personal elemental damage and build.

Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Two pieces equipped: increases outgoing healing by 10%

Four pieces equipped: immediately recover one skill point at the beginning of battle

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes.

Passerby of Wandering Cloud recommended characters:

Thief of Shooting Meteor

Two pieces equipped: increases break effect by 16%

Four pieces equipped: increases the wearer’s break effect by 16%. The wearer regenerates three energy when they inflict weakness break on an enemy

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch in Jarilo-VI’s Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone.

Thief of Shooting Meteor recommended characters:

Like Musketeer of Wild Wheat, Thief of Shooting Meteor is an accessible set in the early game. Its skill is useful across a wide range of characters, and it makes for a great set to boost your characters’ stats before you get sets with more specific skills and buffs. We recommend this set for any characters you use to exploit enemy weaknesses.

Wastelander of Banditry Desert

Two pieces equipped: increases imaginary damage by 10%

Four pieces equipped: when attacking debuffed enemies, the wearer’s crit rate increases by 10%. If the enemy is imprisoned, the wearer’s crit damage increases by 20%

Obtain from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia.

Wastelander of Banditry Desert recommended characters:

What are the Honkai Star Rail Planar Ornament relic sets?

In addition to the standard, four-piece relic sets, you can also equip your characters with two pieces of the Planar Ornament relic sets in their neck and article slots.

You can earn the Planar Ornament sets from Immersion Reward devices that appear next to elite domain enemies in the Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe. It costs either 40 Trailblaze Power or one Immersefier to claim these rewards.

Here are all the different Planar Ornament relic sets and what worlds you can claim them from.

Space Sealing Station

Two pieces equipped: increases the wearer’s attack by 12%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s attack increases by another 12%

Obtain from Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe.

Fleet of the Ageless

Two pieces equipped: increases the wearer’s max HP by 12%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8%.

Obtain from Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe.

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry

Two pieces equipped: increases the wearer’s break effect by 16%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 145 or higher, the wearer’s break effect increases by an extra 20%.

Obtain from Immersion Reward devices in World 4 of the Simulated Universe.

Sprightly Vonwacq

Two equipped: increases the wearer’s energy regeneration rate by 5%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, the wearer’s action advances forward by 40% immediately upon entering battle.

Obtain from Immersion Reward devices in World 4 of the Simulated Universe.

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise

Two equipped: increases the wearer’s effect hit rate by 10%. Meanwhile, the wearer’s attack increases by an amount equal to 25% of the current hit rate, up to a maximum of 25% bonus.

Obtain from Immersion Reward devices in World 5 of the Simulated Universe.

Celestial Differentiator

Two equipped: increases the wearer’s crit damage by 16%. When the wearer’s current crit damage reaches 120% or higher, after entering battle, their crit rate increases by a further 60% until the end of their first attack.

Obtain from Immersion Reward devices in World 5 of the Simulated Universe.

Belobog of the Architects

Two equipped: increases the wearer’s defense by 15%. When the wearer’s effect hit rate is 50% or higher, they gain an extra 15% defense.

Obtain from Immersion Reward devices in World 6 of the Simulated Universe.

Inert Salsotto

Two equipped: increases the wearer’s crit rate by 8%. When the wearer’s current crit rate reaches 50% or higher, their ultimate and follow-up attack damage increases by 15%.

Obtain from Immersion Reward devices in World 6 of the Simulated Universe.

Rutilant Arena

Two equipped: increases the wearer’s crit rate. When the wearer’s current crit rate is equal to or greater than a certain percentage, the wearer’s basic attack and skill damage increase.

Obtain from Immersion Reward devices in World 7 of the Simulated Universe.

Broken Keel

Two equipped: increases the wearer’s effect resistance. When the wearer’s effect resistance is equal to or greater than a certain percentage, all allies’ crit damage increases.

Obtain from Immersion Reward devices in World 7 of the Simulated Universe.

How do I get Honkai Star Rail relics?

It takes a bit of time before you unlock relics, but once you get them they’re definitely worth paying attention to. To unlock relics, you need to reach Trailblazer level 15 and get a decent way through the main story on Jarilo VI. Once you reach that point, you gain some through chests and mission rewards.

However, the main way to farm specific sets of relics is through the Caverns of Corrosion. You unlock the Caverns of Corrosion while exploring the Corridor of Fading Echoes as a part of the Trailblaze Mission Chapter 1: Jarilo-VI (Part 2), The Stars are Cold Toys. You need to be level 24 to start this quest, so it may take you quite some time before you get some good sets!

Similar to the resin system in Genshin Impact, you need to use 40 Trailblaze Power to claim rewards from Cavern of Corrosion domains. This power regenerates over time to a max of 180, or you can manually top up by using fuel or Stellar Jade.

The only exceptions to this rule so far are the Simulated Universe sets mentioned above. You unlock these from World 3 of the Simulated Universe and onwards. You can claim them from the Immersion Rewards devices that appear after you fight certain strong enemies. They cost 40 Trailblaze Power or one Immersifier, and only come as two-piece sets.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail relics. Bookmark this page and come back when we’ve discovered more about which relic sets are best for each character. If you fancy a different adventure, check out our Genshin Impact artifacts guide.