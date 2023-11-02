Poppy Playtime download for iOS, Android, and PC

In our Poppy Playtime download guide we explain how to install the horror game on all mobile devices and PC - welcome to Playtime Co people

Poppy Playtime Huggy Wuggy toy in Mommy Long Legs' hand
Poppy Playtime

Ah, Poppy Playtime. This is one of the best new horror IPs to hit the videogame market for years, and that’s perhaps because it turns what should be innocent toys for children into manic killing machines. Sure, one could argue that FNAF did it first, but with our Poppy Playtime download guide, you can get in on the action and discover why it stands tall in its own right.

Some of the main toys in the game happen to be Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs, Poppy Playtime’s Poppy, Poppy Playtime’s Kissy Missy, and Poppy Playtime’s Huggy Wuggy, so make sure you check out our guides to discover more about the Poppy Playtime characters and their role in Poppy Playtime Chapter 1Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, and Poppy Playtime Chapter 3.

Anyway, here’s how to perform a Poppy Playtime download.

Poppy Playtime download - Huggy Wuggy stood smiling

How do I download Poppy Playtime on Android?

To install Poppy Playtime on your Android device, you need to:

How do I download Poppy Playtime on iOS?

Just like with Android, to download Poppy Playtime on iOS, you need to:

How do I download Poppy Playtime on PC?

To download Poppy Playtime on PC, you need to:

Mommy Long Legs smiling in the game station

How much is Poppy Playtime Chapter 1?

If you want to buy Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, it costs:

  • $2.99 on Android
  • $2.99 on iOS
  • $9.99 on PC

How much is Poppy Playtime Chapter 2?

If you want to buy Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, it costs:

  • $4.99 on Android
  • $5.99 on iOS
  • $9.99 on PC

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Poppy Playtime download. Should you want to know more about a different horror game for kids, our FNAF download guide is a great read.

