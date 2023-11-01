Though the game is yet to release, you might want to know how to perform a Call of Duty Warzone Mobile download so that you can immediately jump into the action. Call of Duty Warzone fans already know what to expect, but if you’re new to Activision’s battle royale game, you get to dive into a huge map and duke it out to be the last soldier or squad standing. You get to use a range of guns, drive vehicles, and use the environment to your advantage.

If you need to get some practice ahead of the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile release date, you can use our Call of Duty Mobile download guide. Or, to experience something entirely different, give our Poppy Playtime download, Temple Run 2 download, and Among Us download articles a read.

Anyway, here’s all you need to know about a Call of Duty Warzone Mobile download.

How do I download Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on Android?

Though the game isn’t out yet, we imagine that to download it on Android you need to:

Visit Google Play

Search for the game

Visit the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile page

Hit install

With that, you should then have the game on your phone. Now, all that’s left for you to do is dive into the action and prove your merit in combat.

How do I download Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on iOS?

Again, until the game releases we can’t say with utter certainty, but for iOS we think you likely need to:

Visit the App Store

Search for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

Go to the game page

Hit install

Now the game should be on your Apple device, so you can try to show everyone that you’re the best soldier on the battlefield.

How do I download Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on PC?

Until the game releases, we can’t be sure what the best method is to play Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on PC. As soon as the game is out we’ll update this guide with the relevant information. In the meantime, you can dive into the regular version of Call of Duty Warzone through Steam.

With that, you know what you can likely expect from a Call of Duty Warzone Mobile download. Now, if you want to know how things are looking on the freebies front, you can take a look at our Call of Duty Warzone Mobile codes guide.