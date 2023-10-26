In a wave of nostalgia, we’ve decided to put together this guide on how to play Tic Tac Toe on mobile and Switch, bringing a childhood classic from pen and paper to the virtual world. Whether you’re playing solo, with friends, or against others online, these games offer a great dose of good, old-fashioned fun, with a fresh, modern twist.

Anyway, here are our favourite ways to play Tic Tac Toe:

Tic Tac Toe Glow

Google Play / App Store

Despite our disappointment that they didn’t call this one ‘Tic Tac Gloe’, we can’t deny that to play Tic Tac Toe Glow gives an old classic a fresh vibe. Featuring a funky, neon aesthetic, special moves, multiple difficulty modes, and different grid sizes, this abstract strategy puzzle game is sure to keep you engaged. You can either play solo or against others in multiplayer mode, and you even have access to a bunch of other neon-themed retro games, all for free.

Tic Tac Toe Emoji

Google Play

If you fancy a refreshing twist on the classic game, then play Tic Tac Toe Emoji! Play online or solo and challenge yourself with 3×3 to 9×9 grids, unlocking a variety of cool emojis to play with on the way, from pumpkins and skulls to cats and mice. With over 100 unique game levels available to unlock for free and three difficulty levels to try, you’ll be Tic-Tac-Toe’ing all night long.

Tic Tac Toe XOXO

Google Play / App Store

Another vibrant, neon version of the tried-and-true formula, Tic Tac Toe 2 Player: XOXO features both player vs player (online and shared screen) and player vs AI options, multiple difficulty modes, and ever-expanding grids to increase the challenge. It also offers a bunch of other mini-games, a perfect way to play Tic Tac Toe and kill time on long journeys.

Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI

Unfortunately, there aren’t many options if you’re looking to play Tic Tac Toe on Switch, but Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI should definitely scratch that tic-tac-itch. Describing itself as a ‘single player logic puzzle based on Tic Tac Toe’, it challenges you to place letters on a grid to ensure there are no more than two of the same letters consecutive in a row or column. As you progress, you unlock new letters and larger, more challenging puzzles to explore.

