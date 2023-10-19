Pls Buy Me codes October 2023

Our list of all new Pls Buy Me codes offers a bunch of handy freebies to help you expand your collection of avatar cards and even sell your own for free Robux.

If you’re eyeing up your dream avatar card or want to sell your own to get free Robux, then this list of all the new Pls Buy Me codes is perfect for you, offering a variety of goodies from card skins to fame coins to help get you started. We also update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time to snap up all those rewards.

Active Pls Buy Me codes

Here are all the new Pls Buy Me codes:

  • Visit15M – 100 fame coins
  • SECRETBRIDGE – 50 fame coins
  • Update3 – 50 fame codes
  • NoMoreInfinity – 10 free owncards
  • Visit4M – 100 fame coins
  • SECRETDUCK – secret duck card skin
  • Update1 – five own cards
  • SecretCave – 50 fame coins
  • SecretCliff – 80 fame coins
  • Release – 100 fame coins

Pls Buy Me codes redemption page

How do I redeem my Pls Buy Me codes?

Redeeming your Pls Buy Me codes is simple, just follow these easy steps.

  • Launch Pls Buy Me in Roblox
  • Tap the code button to the left of the screen
  • Type or paste your code into the text box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

Expired codes:

There are currently no expired Pls Buy Me codes.

What are Pls Buy Me codes?

The developer Montecristo gives out Pls Buy Me codes to help you expand your collection of in-game cards. Montecristo usually releases new codes to celebrate specific events or milestones, such as a new update – so be sure to bookmark this page and check back from time to time to snap up all those goodies.

