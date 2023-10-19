Pls Buy Me codes October 2023

If you’re eyeing up your dream avatar card or want to sell your own to get free Robux, then this list of all the new Pls Buy Me codes is perfect for you, offering a variety of goodies from card skins to fame coins to help get you started. We also update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time to snap up all those rewards.

Active Pls Buy Me codes

Here are all the new Pls Buy Me codes:

Visit15M – 100 fame coins

– 100 fame coins SECRETBRIDGE – 50 fame coins

– 50 fame coins Update3 – 50 fame codes

– 50 fame codes NoMoreInfinity – 10 free owncards

– 10 free owncards Visit4M – 100 fame coins

– 100 fame coins SECRETDUCK – secret duck card skin

– secret duck card skin Update1 – five own cards

– five own cards SecretCave – 50 fame coins

– 50 fame coins SecretCliff – 80 fame coins

– 80 fame coins Release – 100 fame coins

How do I redeem my Pls Buy Me codes?

Redeeming your Pls Buy Me codes is simple, just follow these easy steps.

Launch Pls Buy Me in Roblox

Tap the code button to the left of the screen

Type or paste your code into the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

Expired codes:

There are currently no expired Pls Buy Me codes.

What are Pls Buy Me codes?

The developer Montecristo gives out Pls Buy Me codes to help you expand your collection of in-game cards. Montecristo usually releases new codes to celebrate specific events or milestones, such as a new update – so be sure to bookmark this page and check back from time to time to snap up all those goodies.

