If you want to know about the Pokémon Go level requirements, we’re helping you out with our full guide. As you rise up the ranks, certain levels demand you complete tasks, and you’d better believe they’re tough. Grab your shoes and get exploring, there’s plenty to do on the road to level 50.

What is the Pokémon Go level cap?

In Pokémon Go the highest possible level is level 50.

What are the Pokémon Go level unlocks?

Within Pokémon Go, you can only unlock some items when you reach a specific level. You can find out the list of items and the level needed to unlock them below.

Level Unlock 5 Gyms, potions, revives 8 Razz berry 10 Super potion 12 Great ball 15 Hyper potion 20 Ultra ball 25 Max potion 30 Max revive and XL candy

How do I level up in Pokémon Go?

In Pokémon Go you must earn experience to level up, with an ever-increasing amount of XP needed to reach the next milestone. Nearly everything you do in-game earns experience, such as catching, hatching eggs, battling, increasing friendship levels, and evolving Pokémon. There are a few ways to increase the amount of experience as well.

The lucky egg items double the XP earned for 30 minutes of real-world time. If you close the app while a lucky egg is active, the egg is still active and will run out. Pokémon Go occasionally rewards you with lucky eggs as you level up, but you can also purchase them from the Pokémon Go shop for 80 coins.

Meanwhile, Game Freak occasionally hosts events that double experience, which you can combine with a lucky egg for four times experience boosts. It’s best to save a couple of lucky eggs for these events, though don’t hoard your eggs as they don’t appear frequently.

In Pokemon Go some of the easiest ways to amass XP include:

Mass-evolving Pokémon, even your useless ones. Use up all that spare Pidgey candy!

Legendary raids as they reward 10,000 XP for each successful raid, so a potential 40,000 XP with the maximum experience multipliers.

Adding friends and sending gifts to increase friendship levels, becoming ultra friends with someone rewards you 100,000 XP.

Use items such as the Pokémon Go plus to mass catch Pokémon

Use the Pokémon Go plus to mass catch, while mass evolving in-app. Alongside a lucky egg, this is a recipe for huge XP rewards.

Here are all of the actions that reward XP, alongside the exact payout.

Task Reward Capture a Pokémon (basic) 100 XP Nice throw 20 XP Great throw 100 XP Excellent throw 1,000 XP Curve ball throw 20 XP Hatch a 2km egg 500 XP Hatch a 5km egg 1,000 XP Hatch a 10km egg 2,000 XP Hatch a 12km egg 4,000 XP Catch a Pokémon on the first throw 50 XP Evolve a Pokémon 1,000 XP Register a new Pokémon 1,000 XP Spin a Pokéstop 100 XP Defeat a Pokémon at a gym 300 XP Defeat all Pokémon at a gym 1,000 XP Send a gift 200 XP Become good friends 3,000 XP Become great friends 10,000 XP Become ultra friends 50,000 XP Become best friends 100,000 XP

What are the Pokémon Go level requirements?

The Pokémon Go xp requirements for levels 1-40, and their rewards, are as follows:

Level Experience needed Rewards 1 N/A N/A 2 1,000 XP Fifteen Poké balls 3 2,000 XP Fifteen Poké balls 4 3,000 XP Fifteen Poké balls 5 4,000 XP Ten potions, one incense, ten revives 6 5,000 XP Fifteen Poké balls, ten potions, ten revives, one egg incubator 7 6,000 XP Fifteen Poké balls, ten potions, ten revives, one incense 8 7,000 XP Fifteen Poké balls, ten potions, five revives, ten razz berry, one lure module 9 8,000 XP Fifteen Poké balls, ten potions, five revives, three razz berry, one lucky egg 10 9,000 XP Fifteen Poké balls, ten super potions, ten revives, ten razz berry, one incense, one lucky egg, one egg incubator, one lure module 11 10,000 XP Fifteen Poké balls, ten super potions, three revives, three razz berry 12 10,000 XP 20 great balls, ten super potions, three revives, three razz berry 13 10,000 XP Fifteen great balls, ten super potions, three revives, three razz berry 14 10,000 XP Fifteen great balls, ten super potions, three revives, three razz berry 15 15,000 XP Fifteen great balls, 20 hyper potions, ten revives, ten razz berry, one incense, one lucky egg, one egg incubator, one lure module 16 20,000 XP Ten great balls, ten hyper potions, five revives, five razz berry 17 20,000 XP Ten great balls, ten hyper potions, five revives, five razz berry 18 20,000 XP Ten great balls, ten hyper potions, five revives, five razz berry 19 25,000 XP Ten great balls, ten hyper potions, five revives, five razz berry 20 25,0000 XP 20 ultra balls, 20 hyper potions, 20 revives, 20 razz berry, two incense, two lucky eggs, two egg incubators, two lure modules 21 50,000 XP Ten ultra balls, ten hyper potions, ten revives, ten razz berry 22 75,000 XP Ten ultra balls, ten hyper potions, ten revives, ten razz berry 23 100,000 XP Ten ultra balls, ten hyper potions, ten revives, ten razz berry 24 125,000 XP Ten ultra balls, ten hyper potion, ten revives, ten razz berry 25 150,000 XP 25 ultra balls, 20 max potions, fifteen revives, fifteen razz berry, one incense, one lucky egg, one egg incubator, one lure module 26 190,000 XP Ten ultra balls, fifteen max potions, ten revives, fifteen razz berry 27 200,000 XP Ten ultra balls, fifteen max potions, ten revives, fifteen razz berry 28 250,000 XP Ten ultra balls, fifteen max potions, ten revives, fifteen razz berry 29 300,000 XP Ten ultra balls, fifteen max potions, ten revives, fifteen razz berry 30 350,000 XP 30 ultra balls, 20 max potions, 20 max revives, 20 razz berry, three incense, three lucky eggs, three egg incubators, three lure modules 31 500,000 XP Ten ultra balls, fifteen max potions, ten revives, fifteen razz berry 32 500,000 XP Ten ultra balls, fifteen max potion, ten revives, fifteen razz berry 33 750,000 XP Ten ultra balls, fifteen max potions, ten revives, fifteen razz berry 34 1,000,000 XP Ten ultra balls, fifteen max potions, ten revives, fifteen razz berry 35 1,250,000 XP 30 ultra balls, 20 max potions, 20 max revives, 20 razz berry, two incense, one lucky egg, one egg incubator, one lure module 36 1,500,000 XP 20 ultra balls, 20 max potions, ten revives, 20 razz berry 37 2,000,000 XP 20 ultra balls, 20 max potions, ten revives, 20 razz berry 38 2,500,000 XP 20 ultra balls, 20 max potions, ten revives, 20 razz berry 39 3,000,000 XP 20 ultra balls, 20 max potions, ten revives, 20 razz berry 40 5,000,000 XP 40 ultra balls, four max potions, 40 max revives, 40 razz berry, four incense, four lucky eggs, four incubators, four lure modules

From level 40 to 50, you not only need to meet an experience requirement, but each level also requires you complete several tasks. We’re listing the requirements and rewards for levels 41 through 50 below. I’m gonna level with you. This is going to be tough!

Level Experience needed Tasks required Reward 41 6,000,000 XP Power up a legendary Pokémon 20 times, win 30 raids, catch 200 Pokémon in a single day, earn five gold medals 20 ultra balls, 20 max potions, ten max revives, 20 razz berry, one incubator, one premium raid pass, one rare candy XL 42 7,500,000 XP Evolve Eevee into each of its unique evolutions, use items to evolve Pokémon fifteen times, make three excellent throws, use 200 Berries to help catch Pokémon 20 ultra balls, 20 max potions, ten max revives, 20 nanab berries, one incubator, one premium raid pass, one rare candy XL 43 9,000,000 XP Earn 100,000 stardust, use 200 super effective charged attacks, catch five legendary Pokémon, earn five platinum medals 20 ultra balls, 20 max potions, ten max revives, 20 silver pinap berries, one incubator, one premium raid pass, one rare candy XL 44 11,000,000 XP Win 30 trainer battles in the great league, win 30 trainer battles in the ultra league, win 30 trainer battles in the master league, battle 20 trainer battles in the GO battle league 20 ultra ball , 20 max potions, ten max revives, 20 razz berry, one incubator, one premium raid pass, one rare candy XL 45 13,000,000 XP Defeat 100 team go rocket grunts, purify 100 shadow Pokémon, defeat a team go rocket leader 50 times, get ten platinum medals 40 ultra balls, 40 max revives, one elite fast tm, two rare candy XLl, two incense, two lucky egg, one super incubator, two lure modules 46 15,500,000 XP Complete 100 field research tasks, take a snapshot of a Pokémon seven days in a row, make 50 excellent throws, hatch 30 eggs 30 ultra balls, 25 max potions, 20 max revives, 25 razz berries, one egg incubator, one premium raid pass, one rare candy XL 47 18,000,000 XP Win 30 raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species, win a three-star raid using only Pokémon with 1500 CP or less, power up three Pokémon to their max CP, get 20 platinum medals 30 ultra balls, 25 max potions, 20 max revives, 25 nanab berries, one egg incubator, one premium raid pass, one rare candy XL 48 21,000,000 XP Receive ten souvenirs from your buddy, earn 300 hearts with your buddy, walk 200 km with your buddy, walk 25km in a week eight times 30 ultra balls, 25 max potions, 20 max revives, 25 silver pinap berries, one egg incubator, one premium raid pass, one rare candy XL 49 25,000,000 XP Make ten trades with Pokémon caught at least 300km apart, obtain 50 lucky Pokémon in trades, send 500 gifts to friends, obtain 35 platinum medals 30 ultra balls, 25 max potions, 20 max revives, 25 razz berries, one egg incubator, one premium raid pass, one rare candy XL 50 30,000,000 XP Make 999 excellent throws, catch a legendary Pokémon in your next five legendary Pokémon encounters, defeat a team go rocket leader three times using only Pokémon with 2,500 CP or less, reach rank 10 in go battle league 50 ultra balls, 50 max potions, one elite charge tm, two rare candy XL, five incense, five lucky egg, five super incubators, five lure modules

