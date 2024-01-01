Best Pokémon GO VPN 2024 – they’ll help you catch ‘em all

If you want to catch ‘em all, you’re going to need a Pokémon GO VPN. These will help you to find all of the Pokémon that are normally exclusive to other regions. Sure, you could wait for the special events where they make them available in other regions, but who has time for that? You’ve got a Pokédex to fill, gosh darn it!

Anyway, if you want to use a Pokémon GO VPN, you’ll need to know which providers are compatible with the service. Well, lucky for you, we’ve gathered together a selection of the best VPN services which also happen to be compatible with Pokémon GO.

While our top pick is Surfshark, and we’ll get into our reasons for choosing it shortly, but we’ve picked out five other options as well, because we understand that different Pokémon Trainers have different needs, so we’ve got one that’s the fastest VPN, and one that’s the best cheap VPN, for example.

Please keep in mind that using a VPN in order to catch the regional exclusives is actually against he game’s terms of use. If you are caught doing it, it is possible that your account will be suspended. For this reason, it’s important to use a GPS spoofer as well, so that it appears that you are genuinely in the location of the server. Some even go so far as to use a masking module, but as this involves jailbreaking your phone, we wouldn’t recommend it.

The best Pokémon GO VPNs are:

1. The best Pokémon GO VPN

Surfshark is the best Pokemon GO VPN.

Surfshark overview:

Feature Details Server totals 3,200+ in 65+ countries Compatible games/services Pokémon GO, Roblox, Marvel Future Revolution, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more Free trial 7 days Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

Pros:

Uses a built-in GPS spoofer

Offers a week-long free trial

Cons:

Smaller overall server total than others

Covers fewer countries than others.

We choose Surfshark as the best Pokémon GO VPN because it’s the only one that comes with a built-in GPS spoofer. With this, you’ll be able to set your phone to connect through an IP address in whatever country has the Pokémon you want, as well as making sure that your GPS aligns with it.

The GPS spoofer is just one aspect of what makes Surfshark such an appealing VPN too. It’s also one of the few services that allows you to have an unlimited number of simultaneous connections. You and a group of friends or family members could divide up he costs of a single plan and get VPN coverage at a fraction of the cost.

If you want to make sure it does everything that you need it to do before having to pay for anything, then you will be pleased to learn that Surfshark has a VPN free trial. Even after that, there’s a 30-day money-back-guarantee, so there’s a big safety net.

Our sister site, PCGamesN, has a Surfshark review which you can read for more information.

2. The best gaming VPN for Pokémon GO

ExpressVPN is the best gaming VPN.

ExpressVPN overview:

Feature Details Server totals 3,000+ servers in 94+ countries. Compatible games/services Pokémon GO, Marvel Future Revolution, Roblox, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more Free trial None Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

Pros:

Servers span a huge number of regions

Refreshes server IPs on a regular basis

Cons:

Smaller cap on simultaneous connections

No free trial

Though we reckon that Surfshark is the best option for Pokémon GO specifically, ExpressVPN is the best gaming VPN generally speaking and also one of the best VPN services overall, making it a good option for anyone who might want to use it with other games too. So what makes it so special? Well, for one thing, it has a good server array spanning 94 countries, and it can help to minimise lag with its premium levels of bandwidth.

Of course, you’ll need to look elsewhere for a GPS spoofer to use in conjunction with this VPN, but if you don’t mind doing so, there are a lot of benefits to this service. Notably, it uses multiple protocols and then determines which is going to provide the smoothest and most reliable service for you at any given time,

On top of that, ExpressVPN is known to refresh its servers’ IP addresses at a more frequent rate than many of its competitors. What this means is that on the off chance that Niantic blocks an IP address because it’s a VPN, it shouldn’t be long before the IPs are refreshed and it becomes compatible once again. It may be one of the more expensive services, but it’s definitely worth the extra pennies.

Read the ExpressVPN review on PCGamesN (our sister site) to learn moer.

2. The VPN with most servers

Private Internet Access (PIA) has the most VPN servers.

Private Internet Access overview:

Features Services Server totals 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Compatible games/services Pokémon GO, Roblox, Marvel Future Revolution, Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, and more Free trial None Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Pros:

Unrivalled number of servers

Reasonable prices

Cons:

Slightly slower than others

No free trial

Many Pokémon GO fans will want to go for the option with the most servers, because that means you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that works well for you and that gives you access to the Pokémon you need in your collection. To that add, we recommend Private Internet Access, a provider that boasts an impressive 35,000+ servers.

While it’s huge server array may not span as many countries as some of the other providers, the huge selection is sure to come in handy for you, because it means that you’ll have plenty of options to choose from for each country. Japanese server going a bit too slow for your liking? Just switch it to another one. It’ll significantly help to cut down on server congestion and ultimately create a smoother experience for all users.

Though it requires you to find a GPS spoofer independently, it is a relatively cheap VPN, so there’s little to complain about. For everything it does, Private Internet Access is well worth the money.

3. Fastest VPN for Pokémon GO

NordVPN is the fastest VPN for Pokémon GO.

Features Details Server totals 5,300+ servers in 60+ countries Compatible games/services Pokémon GO, Roblox, Marvel Future Revolution, Prime Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more Free trial length No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

Pros:

Super speedy service

Reasonable server selection and range

Cons:

Small allowance on simultaneous connections

No free trial

Speaking of speed, you’re not going to want to go for a VPN that slows down your internet connection so much that the game basically becomes unplayable. Imagine if you see a shiny Pokémon, only for extreme lag to cause it to get stuck in a loading loop after you touch it. To avoid this, we recommend that you use NordVPN: the fastest VPN.

When the average download speeds of this VPN were compared against those of the other providers on this list (using the OpenVPN protocol), it was found to be the fastest of the bunch. When you’re out and about, you don’t want to miss you chance to get a shiny Pokémon because everything starts to lag.

It’s another one that needs a GPS spoofer, but if you already have one, or don’t mind finding one, the speed of NordVPN is definitely going to come in handy. Though there’s no free trial, its 30-day money-back guarantee will give you plenty of time to get a refund if you’re not happy with its performance.

To find out more about this provider, read the comprehensive NordVPN review from our sister site, PCGamesN.

4. The best cheap VPN for Pokémon GO

Ivacy VPN is the best cheap Pokémon GO VPN.

Ivacy VPN overview:

Features Details Server totals 5,700+ servers in 100+ countries Compatible games/services Pokémon GO, Marvel Future Revolution, Roblox, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more Free trial $0.99 week-long paid trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Pros:

Fantastic pricing

Decent allowance on simultaneous connections

Cons:

No kill switch on Apple devices

No free trial

Pokémon GO is a game that many players enjoy for free, so it makes sense that you might not want to shill out huge VPN costs in order to catch those regional Pokémon. So if you’re after a cheap option, go for Ivacy VPN. We have an exclusive deal for our readers that means you can get five years’ worth of VPN protection for what works out as just $1 USD or £0.80 GBP a month.

If you’re worried that you’ll get a low-quality service because of the smaller price tag, then let us reassure you: this is a great service. It has over 5,700 servers across more than 100 countries. It also allows you to have over ten simultaneous connections, so you and a group of friends could all go hunting for regional exclusives together if you wanted – sounds like a fun day out for avid Pokémon trainers.

Its two main limitations are that it does not have a kill switch on Apple devices (so can’t protect you if the VPN goes down) and that you will need to find a GPS spoofer. These things aside, Ivacy VPN and its fantastic military-grade 256-bit encryption is will serve you well.

5. Best Pokémon GO VPN money-back guarantee

CyberGhost has the best money-back guarantee of all the VPNs.

CyberGhost overview:

Features Details Server totals 7,400+ servers in 91+ countries Compatible games/services Pokémon GO, Roblox, Marvel Future Revolution, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, and more Free trial 24 hours Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

Pros:

45-day money-back guarantee

Impressive server range and selection

Cons:

Slightly slower than others

No GPS spoofer

CyberGhost is the VPN to go for if you want to get yourself a nice, long window of time to get a no-questions-asked refund. While most VPN providers will give you a 30-day money-back guarantee, CyberGhost does one better and gives you 45 days.

With a whole month and a half to change your mind, that’s plenty of time to test it out in Pokémon GO. Heck, it might even be enough time to catch all the regional exclusives and then maybe you won’t need to commit to the VPN after all. Although having said that, considering that its actually a great services, a great VPN for streaming, and has tons of other neat benefits, it would be worth keeping even if you did catch ’em all.

Of course, like all the others apart from Surfshark, this is one that will require a GPS spoofer if you want to use it with Pokémon GO. Once again, CyberGhost is a great service that’s well worth it, but if you want an all in one package, you may want to look at others.

Read the CyberGhost review on PCGamesN (our sister site) to learn more about this VPN.

How we chose the best Pokémon GO VPN

We carefully considered the needs of Pokémon GO users, and then compared them against the benefits of different VPN providers, and that’s how we were able to put together this list. Surfshark is our definitive choice for the best Pokémon GO VPN, but we appreciate that certain factors may make one of the other five services in this article more appealing options to certain readers.

