Punch Hole Simulator codes December 2023

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to punch a hole straight through the Earth? Well, grab these Roblox Punch Hole Simulator codes and head into the game to do just that. Sort of. You must start small before you go bashing planets around. Thankfully, these codes can help you out.

Here are all the new Punch Hole Simulator codes:

likes15k – coins potion

– coins potion enchants – punch potion

– punch potion update4 – coins potion

– coins potion likes10k – coins potion

– coins potion likes5k – coins potion

– coins potion visits250k – punch potion

– punch potion lavaworld – punch potion

– punch potion update2 – coins potion

– coins potion ice – punch potion

– punch potion update1 – coins potion

– coins potion release – coins potion

How do I redeem Punch Hole Simulator codes?

To redeem codes in Punch Hole Simulator, follow these simple steps.

Open up Punch Hole Simulator in Roblox

Hit the shop icon and scroll all the way to the right of the menu

Type or paste a code one at a time into the box and hit enter

Now go forth and punch holes.

What are Punch Hole Simulator codes?

These codes come from the Roblox game’s developer, W Studios. They celebrate milestones of the game like new updates, worlds, and likes. Each code gives a potion that can help you punch bigger things.

