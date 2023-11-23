Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list November 2023

Starting a new, big, anime game can be overwhelming, especially when a gacha system of characters is involved. Enter our Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list to help you figure out which characters you should prioritize. Though the game may not be available worldwide yet – and has an IP block on it, unfortunately – it’s always good to prepare ahead of time. This JJK Phantom Parade tier list ranks all the available characters, taken right from the hit anime, from S-tier down to C-tier.

Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list

Here is our Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list, ranking all available characters between S- and C-tiers.

Rank Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade character S Satoru Gojo, Aoi Todo, Kento Nanami, Yuji Itadori A Masamichi Yaga, Toge Inumaki, Megumi Fushiguro, Maki Zenin, Ultimate Mechamaru B Kaito Yuki, Nobara Kugisaki, Noritoshi Kamom, Saki Rindo, Mai Zenin, Panda, Shoko Ijichi C Kasumi Miwa, Kiyotaka Ijichi, Momo Nishimiya

How do I perform a Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade reroll?

If you’re lucky enough to be able to access JJK Phantom Parade, but you don’t get the characters you want, you can always do a reroll of your account.

Log in to JJK Phantom Parade and play through the tutorial

Pull on the character banners and see who you get

If you didn’t get who you want, then log back out

Delete the account you used and clear the cache and games files off your device

Then, start again and see who you get this time.

