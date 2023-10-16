Rap Battle Simulator codes October 2023

Prep your best bars and grab your microphone, Roblox Rap Battle Simulator is here! If you’re having trouble gaining enough fame or unlocking the coolest gear, check out our list of Rap Battle Simulator codes to help you break into the industry much faster.

Rap Battle Simulator codes

Active codes:

skibi – free skibi egg

– free skibi egg trading – 250 fame and two free spins

– 250 fame and two free spins Cyber – 500 fame and one free spin

– 500 fame and one free spin PRISONER – 150 fame and one free spin

Expired codes:

nathanieltrevorcat

What are Rap Battle Simulator codes?

Rap Battle Simulator codes are free redeemable rewards that the game developer, Coping Games, gives out to celebrate game milestones. You can usually find these on Twitter or Discord to grab yourself some free spins and fame.

How do I redeem Rap Battle Simulator codes?

Redeeming Rap Battle Simulator codes is easy. All you need to do is:

Open Rap Battle Simulator in Roblox

Click on the blue check mark labeled ‘Codes’

Copy and paste the codes from our guide into the box

Hit ‘Verify’

Enjoy your freebies!

That's it for our Rap Battle Simulator codes.