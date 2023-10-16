Rap Battle Simulator codes October 2023

With our Roblox Rap Battle Simulator codes you can climb the ranks with free spins and fame, unlock the coolest gear and pets, and verbally destroy your rivals.

Rap Battle Simulator codes: A brown-haired Roblox character wearing a jumper with the Pocket Tactics logom on and a red beanie standing on a pink squared dancefloor and holding a golden microphone
Prep your best bars and grab your microphone, Roblox Rap Battle Simulator is here! If you’re having trouble gaining enough fame or unlocking the coolest gear, check out our list of Rap Battle Simulator codes to help you break into the industry much faster.

Rap Battle Simulator codes

Active codes:

  • skibi – free skibi egg
  • trading – 250 fame and two free spins
  • Cyber – 500 fame and one free spin
  • PRISONER – 150 fame and one free spin 

Expired codes:

  • nathanieltrevorcat

What are Rap Battle Simulator codes?

Rap Battle Simulator codes are free redeemable rewards that the game developer, Coping Games, gives out to celebrate game milestones. You can usually find these on Twitter or Discord to grab yourself some free spins and fame.

Rap Battle Simulator codes: A screenshot showing the code redemption screen

How do I redeem Rap Battle Simulator codes?

Redeeming Rap Battle Simulator codes is easy. All you need to do is:

  • Open Rap Battle Simulator in Roblox
  • Click on the blue check mark labeled ‘Codes’
  • Copy and paste the codes from our guide into the box
  • Hit ‘Verify’
  • Enjoy your freebies!

That’s it for our Rap Battle Simulator codes. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the newest codes. While you’re here, make sure you visit our list of the best mobile games of 2023.

