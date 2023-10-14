Rock Fruit codes October 2023

Yet another amazing One Piece-inspired game has landed on Roblox – Rock Fruit. But leveling up can be difficult, so we’ve put together this list of all the active Rock Fruit codes for you to use to get ahead. These codes can be pretty tricky to find, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Rock Fruit codes

Active codes:

King

UPDATE86

Strong

LegV2

Beerus

Expired codes:

UPDATE85

Death

UPDATE84

UPDATE83

UPDATE82

Cid

What are Rock Fruit codes?

Rock Fruit codes are a great way to get ahead in the fruit race without spending any money. They’re handy little magic words that grant you extra boosts in game. You can find them hidden in YouTube videos on the developer’s channel, but they don’t stick around for long.

How do I redeem Rock Fruit codes?

Redeeming these codes is super easy. All you need to do is:

Fire up Roblox

Open Rock Fruit

Click on the Codes button

Copy and paste a code from our list

Enjoy your free boosts!

