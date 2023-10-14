Rock Fruit codes October 2023

Our list of Roblox Rock Fruit codes is all you need to claim some sweet freebies in this One Piece-inspired game, including exp, increased drops, and more.

Rock Fruit codes: A Roblox character wearing a red beanie over brown hair and a blue pizza jumper, standing on a patch of grass with some sea and islands in the background
Yet another amazing One Piece-inspired game has landed on Roblox – Rock Fruit. But leveling up can be difficult, so we’ve put together this list of all the active Rock Fruit codes for you to use to get ahead. These codes can be pretty tricky to find, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Rock Fruit codes

Active codes:

  • King
  • UPDATE86 
  • Strong 
  • LegV2
  • Beerus

Expired codes:

  • UPDATE85
  • Death
  • UPDATE84
  • UPDATE83
  • UPDATE82
  • Cid

What are Rock Fruit codes?

Rock Fruit codes are a great way to get ahead in the fruit race without spending any money. They’re handy little magic words that grant you extra boosts in game. You can find them hidden in YouTube videos on the developer’s channel, but they don’t stick around for long.

Rock Fruit codes: A screenshot of the code input screen on Rock Fruit

How do I redeem Rock Fruit codes?

Redeeming these codes is super easy. All you need to do is:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Open Rock Fruit
  • Click on the Codes button
  • Copy and paste a code from our list
  • Enjoy your free boosts!

