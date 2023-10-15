Resident Evil Krauser

Some Resident Evil villains are campy, cartoonish career bad guys, but not all of them fit this mold. Resident Evil’s Krauser has a pretty complex backstory and faced some atrocities before turning to the dark side. Keep reading to find out what led this military man to devote himself to hating Leon Kennedy.

Let’s dive into everything you need to know about Resident Evil’s Krauser.

Who is Resident Evil Krauser?

Major Jack Krauser is one of the secondary antagonists in Resident Evil 4 and one of the main protagonists in Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles. He is a former United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) member and, in Resident Evil 4 Remake, a former Major in the US Army. Krauser’s role differs slightly in the original version of Resident Evil 4 compared to the 2023 remake, but in both games, he has strong ties to Resident Evil’s Leon Kennedy.

In the original version of Resident Evil 4, Krauser and Leon had served together as partners a couple of years before the game’s events. An arm injury sustained during ‘Operation Javier’ in 2002 forced Krauser into early retirement. He fakes his own death and seeks out Resident Evil’s Wesker to help him regain his original strength. Krauser then teams up with Wesker and colludes with the Los Iluminados cult in the events of Resident Evil 4.

Capcom shifted his position in the story slightly for the 2023 remake, framing him as Leon’s former mentor rather than his partner. He also has no connection to Wesker, instead discovering and joining Los Iluminados on his own, spurred on by his anger and resentment for the US government and his craving for unadulterated power.

What is Resident Evil Krauser’s personality?

You can define Krauser by a mix of negative emotions. He is jealous of Leon’s ‘elite’ status as his orders came directly from the President. This makes Krauser feel brushed aside by his own government, leading to his resentment and changing sides. You can also describe him as a megalomaniac due to his obsession with the power of bio-organic weapons.

Resident Evil Krauser: Krauser looking over his shoulder in a dark scene at a picture of Leon Kennedy stabbed to a surface with a knife

What does Resident Evil’s Krauser appear in?

Jack Krauser appears in the following games:

  • Resident Evil 4 (2005)
  • Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles (2009)
  • Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D (2011)
  • Teppen (2019)
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake (2023)

That’s everything you need to know about Resident Evil Krauser. If you’re ready to embark on your own zombie-filled journey, check out our guide to Resident Evil in order to find out where to start. Or, if you want to find out how man’s best friend feels about zombies, head over to our Resident Evil dogs guide.

