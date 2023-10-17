Albert Wesker is a notorious name in the world of horror, and he’s the first major antagonist to pop up in the Resident Evil videogame series – a mantle he holds in numerous games. Love him or hate him, there’s no denying the impact that Resident Evil’s Wesker has had on the genre, and what better way to honor the sadistic fool than by telling you all we know about his character?

Anyway, onto everything you need to know about Resident Evil’s Wesker.

Who is Resident Evil’s Wesker?

Albert Wesker debuts as the leader of the STARS Alpha team and is one of the few members, alongside Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Barry Burton, to survive the initial attack in the woods and make it to the Spencer mansion. Before long, the captain disappears, and it’s not until the closing hour of the game that you discover he’s one evil individual.

Wesker’s Legacy only grows from there, as he returns to be the primary antagonist in Resident Evil 5, going so far as to capture and infect Jill as a means of controlling her in an attempt to stop her partner Chris. Of course, Redfield saves Jill and faces off against Wesker in a volcano of all places.

To this day, Albert Wesker remains the most prolific antagonist in the Resident Evil franchise, and we can’t see that ever-changing. The man has a long legacy.

What is Resident Evil Wesker’s personality?

Evil incarnate is certainly one way to describe Albert Wesker. He also happens to lack loyalty and looks out for himself and perhaps William Birkin. As such, he tends to play all sides to his benefit. What makes this all the more dangerous is that Wesker is near enough a genius, and is perhaps one of the best reconnaissance specialists in the Resident Evil universe.

What does Resident Evil’s Wesker appear in?

Albert Wesker shows up in:

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Remake

Resident Evil Code Veronica X

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 0 (HD)

Dead by Daylight

Marvel vs Capcom

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Remake

There you have it, everything you need to know about Resident Evil's Wesker.