Resident Evil’s Sherry Birkin has certainly been through the wringer in the survival horror videogame series. She’s grown from that innocent young girl looking for her mum in Resident Evil 2 to a certified badass that joins the fight against bioweapons come Resident Evil 6. There’s no denying that she’s an interesting character, and we’re here to tell you everything you need to know about her.

Who is Resident Evil’s Sherry?

Sherry Birkin first pops up in Resident Evil 2, though her character is more fleshed out in the remake as she plays an integral part in Claire Redfield’s campaign. Chris’ younger sister tries to save her from the police chief, track down Annette Birkin (Sherry’s mother), and cure the young girl when she becomes infected. In the end, despite the loss of both of her parents – her father being the big bad of Claire’s campaign – Sherry escapes Racoon City with Claire and Leon.

As the years roll by, the young girl grows into a formidable young woman who pursues a career as a government agent. During the events of Resident Evil 6, Sherry teams up with Jake Muller, the son of Wesker, though he’s certainly not as evil as his father. In fact, at the end of Sherry and Jake’s campaign, he gives Sherry a vial of his blood which in turn helps to create a cure for the outbreak.

What is Resident Evil Sherry’s personality?

Sherry is a tenacious and caring individual who just wants to do some good in the world, especially after the havoc the G-Virus wreaks on the world (created by her very own parents for Umbrella). She’s also fiercely loyal and doesn’t back down in the face of danger. Even from a young age, the girl is shown to have a strong spirit. Though make no mistake, as a child, she’s shy and quiet.

What games does Resident Evil’s Sherry Birkin appear in?

Sherry Birkin appears in:

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Resident Evil 6

There you have it, everything you need to know about Resident Evil’s Sherry. To discover even more about this grim world, check out our best Resident Evil games list.