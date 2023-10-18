Ro Fruits 2 codes October 2023

Roblox Ro Fruits 2 codes offer you goodies such as boosts, which can help you to become the most fearsome pirate in this One Piece-inspired adventure.

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Ro Fruits 2 codes for our list

To become one of the best Straw Hats to sail the seas, you might want to use some Ro Fruits 2 codes. These freebies can speed up how quickly you master skills and earn XP. Naturally, this Roblox experience is full of adventure and treasure. Since it’s based on One Piece, you can also expect some hilarity and unexpected twists as you sail towards the Grand Line.

Ro Fruits 2 codes

Active codes:

  • /Code UPDATE! – boosts
  • /Code Griffith! – boosts
  • /Code FixedBugs! – boosts
  • /Code Dough! – boosts
  • /Code 1MVisits! – boosts
  • /Code EVENTSOON! – boosts
  • /Code TOURNAMENT! – boosts
  • /Code MAGMAFRUIT! – boosts
  • /Code SungJinwoo! – boosts
  • /Code 30KVisits! – boosts
  • /Code EZXXZYOUTUBER! – boosts
  • /Code KIRITOKUNG! – yen, XP, and mastery boosts
  • /Code 100KVisits! – yen, XP, and mastery boosts
  • /Code 1000Active! – yen, XP, and mastery boosts

Ro Fruits 2 codes redemption screen

What are Ro Fruits 2 codes?

Ro Fruits 2 codes offer you a range of in-game boosts courtesy of the developer, Zero Developer Studio, who tends to add new ones to celebrate events and milestones. So, if you want to stay up to date with the latest goodies, it’s a good idea to bookmark this guide.

How do I redeem Ro Fruits 2 codes?

To redeem Ro Fruits 2 codes, you need to:

  • Head to Roblox
  • Launch Ro Fruits 2
  • Enter your code in the chat box
  • Hit enter
  • Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you know all of the current Ro Fruits 2 codes. For some less blocky adventures with Luffy and the Straw Hats, you can check out our list of the best One Piece games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

