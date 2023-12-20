Dead by Daylight meets FNAF in new Roblox Five Nights at Freddy’s game

There’s a new Roblox Five Nights at Freddy’s game, and unlike FNAF Pizza Party, this one is 100% official. Didn’t see that coming, did you? We certainly didn’t, but as lovers of FNAF and Roblox, we’re certainly happy to see it following the release of the movie in October of this year.

We discovered the new game Five Nights at Freddy’s: Survival Crew, thanks to KreekCraft over on X (formerly known as Twitter). If you’re familiar with the FNAF games, you can likely guess what’s happening in the new Roblox horror game. Just like any other installment in the franchise, you need to evade the various animatronics that take their jobs a little bit too seriously.

Once again, you happen to be a member of the security, which is just fantastic because nothing ever happens to the security guard in these games. You need to be on your guard, trust your instincts, and use everything to your advantage if you’re to survive. Luckily, you’re not in this fight alone, as in a similar vein to Dead by Daylight, there are numerous players that take on the role of security while someone else runs around as one of the popular animatronics.

FNAF’s Freddy, FNAF’s Bonnie, FNAF’s Chica, and FNAF’s Foxy all feature as the playable animatronics, and they’re just as terrifying in this Roblox experience as they are in the main games. It’s important to note that the game is currently in beta, so you may come across some performance issues that the developer, Metaverse Team Frights, is currently working on.

Oh, and the dev is promising to release a reward when the game reaches 1,000 likes.