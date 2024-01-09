Tower Defense Rise codes January 2024

Defending what’s yours can be tough, which is why we have this list of all the new Tower Defense Rise codes. In this Roblox experience, you need to build and defend your own safe haven; this means deploying units to defeat waves of enemies. As you progress you need to make some tough decisions, such as whether you should upgrade your current units or invest in new ones.

Tower Defense Rise codes

Active codes:

PLAY_BETA – ten XP IV and 1.5k gems

What are Tower Defense Rise codes?

Tower Defense Rise codes are a great way to get the gems you need to deploy and upgrade your units. We don’t know how frequently the developer, Exalted Sword, adds new freebies, but it might choose to give them for certain milestones, so it’s worth showing the game some love if you enjoy it. Either way, we’ll keep an eye out and update this guide as soon as new goodies come in.

How do I redeem Tower Defense Rise codes?

To redeem Tower Defense Rise codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Tower Defense Rise

Tap the button with three dots

Hit the scroll button

Enter your code

Hit confirm

Enjoy your freebie!

