Shield Hero: Rise tier list and reroll guide November 2023

Welcome to Melromarc, traveler – adventure awaits you in this mobile game based on the hit anime and manga series, Shield Hero. Our Shield Hero: Rise tier list helps you pick which units to focus on while building a team, as there are quite a lot of options in the gacha system.

Shield Hero: Rise tier list

Here is our Shield Hero: Rise tier list, ranking all available characters from S tier all the way down to D.

Rank Shield Hero: Rise character S Raphtalia, Jane D. Vanslord, Softtie, Thorne, Della, Violincore A Fullono, Filo – Queen Successor, Motoysa Kitamura, Iwatani Naofumi, Melty, Filo, Phoebe, Shadow, Adam, Dellen, Von Laceynott, Owner Of The Magic Shop, Filo – Monster Form, Balia B Itsuki Kawasumi, Raphtalia – Infant, Koume, Mochi, Ume, Mr. Lord, Alicia, High Priest, Pagani C Ren Amaki, Glass, Welest, Rishia, Ake, Resty, Labo, Radish, Arrow, Sudy, Keel

How do I perform a Shield Hero: Rise reroll?

As you progress through the tutorial, you earn coins you can roll with, and when you clear stage 2-4, you’re free to pull on the available banners. Perhaps the characters you got aren’t who you wanted – well, you can always reroll your account to get another shot.

Open up Shield Hero: Rise and get through the tutorial levels

Head back to the login screen, and click the account settings button on the right side of the screen

Click ‘delete account’ and proceed until it is gone

Once your account is deleted, you can head in with a new guest account

Play through the tutorial again and use your pulls – if you’re happy with your characters, you can bind the account to keep them!

