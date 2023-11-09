Shield Hero: Rise codes November 2023

If you’re a fan of the Rising of the Shield Hero anime series, you’re going to want to check out our Shield Hero: Rise codes. With these codes, you can pick up free items in the mobile game tie-in to help on your adventure with Naofumi, Raphtalia, and the rest of the gang. We’ve also got instructions on how to redeem these freebies, so you can get on with the task at hand.

Here are the new Shield Hero: Rise codes:

ShieldHeroRISE1108 – free rewards (new!)

How do I redeem Shield Hero: Rise codes?

To redeem the Shield Hero: Rise codes from above, just follow these steps:

Open Shield Hero: Rise Hit your profile icon in the top-left of the screen Select the ‘promo code’ option on the menu on the left Paste a code from above into the text box Hit ‘confirm’ and enjoy your freebies!

What are Shield Hero Rise codes?

You can use Shield Hero Rise codes to pick up in-game freebies without having to spend your own cash. The developer, Eggtart, dishes out new rewards for in-game milestones or during special times of the year, such as Halloween and the New Year, so be sure to bookmark this page to check for all the latest.

