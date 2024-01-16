The Simpsons Tower Defense codes January 2024

Ay caramba, look at these The Simpsons Tower Defense codes. Not you. Rod and Todd, your daddio doesn’t approve of anything that he perceives as cheating. In this Roblox experience, you need to defend your tower like Homer protects his Duff. To do that, you get to summon various units with different abilities, including Krusty the Clown – Hoo huh hoo heh ha heh.

But wait, before we go any further, we have other guides that offer freebies, too. Our Anime Punch Simulator codes, Tower Defense Rise codes, Sakura Stand codes, Sisyphus Simulator codes, Math Block Race codes, and Game Store Tycoon codes are just a few of the hundreds that we have. We also have a list of the best Roblox horror games in case you want to feel like you’re in a The Simpsons Halloween special.

The Simpsons Tower Defense codes

Active codes:

SORRY – 1,000 coins (new!)

– 1,000 coins (new!) LAUNCH – 100 coins

– 100 coins UPDATE – 200 coins

What are The Simpsons Tower Defense codes?

The Simpsons Tower Defense codes provide you with coins, though you’ll never be quite as wealthy as Mr Burns. But don’t have a cow, for the developer, Play Tower Defense, tends to add new ones to coincide with updates, and perhaps it plans to do that for milestones, too. So make sure you check back here frequently, as we’ll add new codes as soon as they pop up.

How do I redeem The Simpsons Tower Defense codes?

Redeeming The Simpsons Tower Defense codes is simple, you just have to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch The Simpsons Tower Defense

Tap the heart

Enter your code

Hit confirm code

Enjoy your freebie!

Now that you know all of the new The Simpsons Tower Defense codes, make sure you check out our list of the best cartoon games to see what other fun you can get into.