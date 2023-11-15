Smite tier list November 2023

If you’re picking up Smite in the year 2023, you’re going to need a Smite tier list. With the smash-hit MOBA now over eight years old, there’s a cascading and ever-increasing list of characters you can pick up to take into the fray, with some more well-equipped and ready for battle than others.

So, we’ve put together a Smite tier list fresh for season nine and beyond, detailing the best and boldest gods to take into the arena. Of course, characters are regularly updated to buff or nerf their special effects, so be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be keeping afoot of any changes that might affect the meta.

Smite tier list

Here is where we rank every hero in Smite from S+ down to D.

Tier Smite character S+ Ao Kuang, Chernobog, Sun Wukong, Maman Brigitte, Raijin, Pele, Arache S Kali, Thoth, Anhur, Ares, Baba Yaga, Freya, Geb, Scylla, Susano, Athena, Morgan Le Fay, Thanatos, Janus, Thor, Ullr, Olorun, Camazotz, Ah Puch, Cthulhu A Surtr, The Morrigan, Lancelot, Hades, Yemoja, Jing Wei, Hachiman, Awilix, Martichoras, Rama, Mercury, Bastet, Neith, Discordia, Cliodhna, Ix Chel, Izanami, Khepri, Kukulkan, Kuzenbo, Ne Zha, Nike, Ra, Ratatoskr, Set, Shiva, Sobek, Tiamat, Cabrakan, Horus, He Bo, Ganesha, Fafnir, Cu Chuliann, Chronos, Bacchus, Amaterasu, Agni, Achilles, Sol, Nu Wa, King Arthur, Heimdallr B Serqet, Baron Samedi, Chang’e, Chiron, Danzaburou, Fenrir, Guan Yu, Hera, Hercules, Hou Yi, Hun Batz, Ishtar, Loki, Maui, Charybdis, Da Ji, Yu Huang, Xbalanque, Ravana, Merlin, Jormungandr, Cernunnos, Artemis, Osiris, Zhong Kui, Bakasura, Charon, Kumbhakarna, Xing Tian, Tyr, Terra, Sylvanus, Poseidon, Nox, Mulan C Zeus, Ymir, Tsukuyomi, Odin, Cupid, Chaac, Cerberusm, Hel, Atlas, Aphrodite, Eset, Anubis, Nemesis, Bellona D Vamana, Persephone, Erlang Shen, Artio

Smite tiers explained

As there’s so many characters, we’ve had to slightly expand the number of tiers used to create a coherent Smite tier list. Due to these expanded tiers, we thought it best to run through each ranking and explain what it means, and how viable the characters belonging to that ranking are in competitive play.

S+ – only the best of the best Smite characters make S+ tier, and these are the gods you’re most likely to see over and over again in online play.

S – Under the cream of the crop, S-rank characters are still worth playing, especially if your playstyle suits a specific S-tier character.

A – Our a-tier roster is made up of some potent omnipotents, but all of them lack a certain something or have an obvious weakness, and that keeps them out of the higher echelons.

B – B is bang average for this list, with all of the characters under this ranking only really viable for use if you consider yourself an expert in their playstyle.

C – We don’t recommend using C rank characters unless there’s a specific reason for you wanting to use them, or if you just want to mix things up a little from your S+/S tier main.

D – Unfortunately, the characters we’ve ranked at D tier just aren’t worth using, and should be avoided at all costs.

There you have it, our Smite tier list for you to pick out a powerful character ready for competitive play.