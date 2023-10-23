Ice Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

Ice, ice baby. It’s high time you knew what the ice type weakness is. From Vanilluxe to Eiscue, this frozen Pokémon type is one of the coolest of the bunch. But when it comes to using them in battles, things can get a bit slippery. So, we’re here with our ice Pokémon weakness guide to break down exactly how – and how not – to use this cold collection of creatures.

Alright, let’s bobsled down the snowy slopes of knowledge and crash land into our ice Pokémon weakness guide.

What are ice Pokémon weaknesses?

Sadly, there are four ice Pokémon weaknesses, and they’re fairly common types. This means most mono ice Pokémon go for the glass-cannon approach. That, or they’re better off being dual ice-type such as Weavile Galarian Darmanitan.

Ice Pokémon counters

You can probably guess the best way to combat an ice Pokémon, but if you want some specific suggestions, we think it’s wise to choose the likes of:

Lucario

Charizard

Golem

Steelix

All four of them fit the bill and are unlikely to take substantial damage from an ice-type. However, it’s worth remembering that some ice Pokémon can learn water-type moves, so consider that should you want to use a ‘mon such as Charizard.

What are ice Pokémon resistances?

Yeah, that’s right. Ice Pokémon are possibly the worst defensive type, as they’re only resistant to their own type. Personally, we’re not sure why ice isn’t even resistant to water, the thing ice freezes, but we don’t make the rules.

What are ice Pokémon strengths?

Ok, this is where the good news happens. Yes, ice isn’t a great defensive typing, but being effective to powerful types such as ground and dragon is a huge boost. While many water Pokémon can equip ice moves like blizarrd and ice shard in the hopes of doing damage, there’s nothing like that sweet STAB damage to truly take down one of those wily wyverns.

